Gretchen Barretto cursing during COVID-19 jab goes viral

MANILA, Philippines — Gretchen Barretto is known to be fierce and unafraid but apparently a "prick" has recently made her a nervous wreck.

The 51-year-old former actress was seen closing her eyes, holding on to a frontliner and was heard saying a string of expletives while she received her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

"P@&%@*. Sh*t. Sorry. Aray (inaudible). Masakit din ah," she was heard saying while wearing a mask in a viral video.

There are no clear details on where and when she got her vaccine.

Besides Gretchen, the husband-and-wife tandem of Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez also had their COVID-19 jabs.

Ogie shared a collage of his and his wife's photos being vaccinated on Instagram last April 17. He said that he and Regine have co-morbidities. He did not divulge what their co-morbidities are. Ogie urged his fellow Quezon City residents to download the EZ Consult app for the vaccine registration.

Under the Inter-Agency Task Force COVID-19 vaccination list released last February, persons with comorbidities fall in category A3 and are third in the priority list after frontliners and senior citizens. — Video from Showbiz Bulletin via YouTube