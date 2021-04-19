CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Gretchen Barretto cursing during COVID-19 jab goes viral

Gretchen Barretto wearing a 'bakuna' outfit.

The STAR/File

Gretchen Barretto cursing during COVID-19 jab goes viral

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - April 19, 2021 - 7:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Gretchen Barretto is known to be fierce and unafraid but apparently a "prick" has recently made her a nervous wreck.

The 51-year-old former actress was seen closing her eyes, holding on to a frontliner and was heard saying a string of expletives while she received her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

"P@&%@*. Sh*t. Sorry. Aray (inaudible). Masakit din ah," she was heard saying while wearing a mask in a viral video.

There are no clear details on where and when she got her vaccine.

 

 

Besides Gretchen, the husband-and-wife tandem of Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez also had their COVID-19 jabs.

Ogie shared a collage of his and his wife's photos being vaccinated on Instagram last April 17. He said that he and Regine have co-morbidities. He did not divulge what their co-morbidities are. Ogie urged his fellow Quezon City residents to download the EZ Consult app for the vaccine registration.

Under the Inter-Agency Task Force COVID-19 vaccination list released last February, persons with comorbidities fall in category A3 and are third in the priority list after frontliners and senior citizens. — Video from Showbiz Bulletin via YouTube

GRETCHEN BARRETTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Charie Villa now a gentle farmer
Charie Villa now a gentle farmer
By Pat-P Daza | 19 hours ago
Charie Villa is a household name for those who followed the news from the early ‘90s until 2014, when she retired from...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Sobrang sarap makasal': Alex Gonzaga opens up about sex life
'Sobrang sarap makasal': Alex Gonzaga opens up about sex life
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Host-actress Alex Gonzaga opened up about her sex life now that she’s married to Mikee Morada. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Turning 60 and no turning back
Turning 60 and no turning back
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Welcome to the Seniors Club!
Entertainment
fbfb
Claire dela Fuente dies of cardiac arrest
Claire dela Fuente dies of cardiac arrest
By Jan Milo Severo | 20 days ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) veteran singer Claire dela Fuente passed away Tuesday due to cardiac arrest. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Maine Mendoza apologizes for decade-old homophobic tweets
Maine Mendoza apologizes for decade-old homophobic tweets
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapuso actress Maine Mendoza apologized after her decade-old homophobic tweets resurfaced again on social media. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
JM de Guzman gets 4 stitches after 'Init Sa Magdamag' set accident
JM de Guzman gets 4 stitches after 'Init Sa Magdamag' set accident
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 48 minutes ago
The two are currently starring in the nightly show "Init Sa Magdamag," a tale of passion and obsession.
Entertainment
fbfb
Ciara Sotto defends Maine Mendoza over alleged homophobic, racist tweets
Ciara Sotto defends Maine Mendoza over alleged homophobic, racist tweets
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 hours ago
Ciara Sotto defended fellow singer and actress Maine Mendoza over homophobic tweets that Maine posted years ago.
Entertainment
fbfb
Anthony Taberna reacts to K-drama lookalike; sues employee, bank manager for allegedly stealing P15M
Anthony Taberna reacts to K-drama lookalike; sues employee, bank manager for allegedly stealing P15M
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 hours ago
The seasoned broadcast journalist filed a lawsuit against his former employee and a bank branch manager last April 14 for...
Entertainment
fbfb
The long way home
The long way home
By Ricky Lo | 19 hours ago
There’s a lesson to be learned from the experience of Anthony “Ka Tunying” Taberna who lived in the squatters’...
Entertainment
fbfb
What listeners need to know about Psalms David
What listeners need to know about Psalms David
By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
His stint in The Clash Season 1 proved that Psalms David had that singing passion in him.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with