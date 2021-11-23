'Finally, she found the one': John Lloyd Cruz wishes Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay strong marriage

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor John Lloyd Cruz wished ex-girlfriend Ellen Adarna and her husband Derek Ramsay all the happiness in the world.

In his interview with Jessica Soho in “Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho,” John Lloyd said he’s happy for Ellen.

"Finally, she found the one," he said.

"You have to put it in context, and I have to be very careful because that's her life. Nagsisimula at matatapos sa anak namin 'yung aking masasabi patungkol sa kanya or sa buhay niya. Kaya when talking about her, I need to be very careful," he added.

John Lloyd also said that he wishes the newlywed couple a strong and fun marriage because it’s vital for his son Elias’ welfare and growth.

“Siyempre, sincerely, I wish her all the happiness in the world. And I wish them both a strong and fun marriage,” John Lloyd said.

"Kasi vital 'yan sa welfare at sa growth ng anak ko," he added.

When asked why his relationship with Ellen didn’t work out, John Lloyd said: "Naku! Mahirap sagutin 'yung bakit.”

"Pero ang maganda du'n, totoo 'yung buhay ko. Hindi siya buhay ng isang pelikula lang. Sana alam ko 'yung sagot. Definitely it takes two to tango. Definitely nagkulang ako sa bawat pagkakataon sa bawat isa sa kanila. Kung hindi naman talaga nararapat, bakit natin ipipilit? Baka hindi pa siguro rin akma," he added. — Video from GMA Public Affairs YouTube Channel

