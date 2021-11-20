Viral Scandalâ€™s Charlie Dizon, Joshua Garcia open up on dealing with negative issues


































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
Viral Scandal’s Charlie Dizon, Joshua Garcia open up on dealing with negative issues
                        

                           
Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
November 20, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Viral Scandal's Charlie Dizon, Joshua Garcia open up on dealing with negative issues
Joshua and Charlie in a scene from the Kapamilya series.
                        

                        
Charlie Dizon and Joshua Garcia went into the details of their characters in ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Viral Scandal, a timely series about online video scandals that premiered this week.



The two shared in a virtual media call how relevant their roles in the series are in this age of social media where fake news, a source of misinformation and disinformation, has become a growing concern.



In Viral Scandal, Charlie and Joshua play Rica and Kyle, respectively, where their characters’ budding relationship was put to the test because of a viral video. As per synopsis, Rica, the eldest among the children of Kakay (Dimples Romana) and Dan (Miko Raval), is just finishing her internship in an architectural firm and about to take the board exam. All is well for Rica and her family until she gets involved in a viral video.



Even after the viral video, Rica tries to continue her life by applying in Balai Arkitektura, where Kyle (Joshua) is the acting CEO. Here, she will try to regain her lost confidence and reputation from the viral video.







Charlie (left) and Joshua share their thoughts on using social media







With all the problems that arise from the viral video, will there be space for love to blossom between Rica and Kyle?



“It’s not easy for those people who got involved in that kind of issue. Sana talaga maging nice na lang yung mga tao sa pagbigay nila ng opinion kasi hindi lang yung mga taong involved sa nag-va-viral ‘yung naapektuhan kundi yung buong environment,” said Charlie.



“Let’s be more careful in using social media and other online platforms at sa pagpapakalat ng viral photos, videos and news. It’s very difficult nowadays dahil hindi na tayo nakakapagkita-kita in person because of the pandemic. ‘Yun lang ‘yung mga nababalitaan natin. So if puro negative ‘yung nakikita natin, nakakadagdag talaga siya at nakakaapekto sa mental health ng bawat isa,” she added.



Her message to the victims of those involved in a viral video, like her character in the series, is to endure the circumstances and be hopeful. “Maghinay-hinay muna sila sa pagbigay ng opinion. About my character, sana ‘yung mga nakakaranas ng ganun kayanin talaga nila kasi hindi naman forever ‘yung ganung nangyayari. While there is life, there is hope. What you will see in Viral Scandal is how Rica fought her battles every day. Lahat ng binabato sa kanya, nilalabanan niya talaga. Sana po makuha nila yung tapang na naranasan ni Rica in their journey.”



Although Charlie and Joshua are not heavy users of social media, they recalled some negative news against them and the lessons they learned from it.



When Charlie was just starting out her showbiz career, she encountered some bashers. “I understand that I’m a newbie in the industry. They didn’t know me yet. Hindi nila alam kung anong kaya kong ibigay kaya na-gets ko naman na siguro ‘yun ‘yung judgement nila sa umpisa.”



She had a tough time dealing with the bashing and it affected her. “I’m not used to it. It affected me, like, ‘nung time na ‘yun nahirapan din ako makapasok sa trabaho talaga. I couldn’t sleep, I always think about it. Kahit hindi ko siya tingnan, naiisip ko pa rin kahit alam kong madaming nam-ba-bash,” shared Charlie.



But she realized that as an actor, it was bound to happen. “It really happens in life. Pero ang iniisip ko na lang, hindi naman forever ang ganun. Lilipas din. Tapos nung lumipas naman naging maayos naman po lahat,” she continued.



The actress has previously appeared in the series A Soldier’s Heart and in movies Four Sisters Before the Wedding and Fan Girl. She won the Best Actress Award in the Metro Manila Film Festival for her performance in the latter.



Joshua likewise recalled how his name got dragged in a viral news in the past. “’Yung negative issues, andami kong experiences,” but he “chooses” which “battles” to fight. “’Yung mga hindi dapat pansinin hina-handle ko siya by not handling it at all. Kasi sayang energy ko kung i-handle ko siya. But those positive viral (news or posts), I treasure them. It’s part of my journey as an artist.”



Joshua and his breakup with ex-girlfriend Julia Barretto became a controversial topic on social media years ago.



Meanwhile, Charlie and Joshua are “happy” and “kilig” over the idea of them being considered “the next John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo.”



“Nakakakilig na ma-compare kami kay John Lloyd and Bea. Pero parang nahihiya ako sa kanila. Thankful po ako na ‘yun ‘yung nakikita ng mga tao. At the same time, I feel pressured. I hope that they will also see us as Charlie and Joshua,” uttered Charlie.



Joshua added, “I’ve heard that a lot of times. So, déjà vu ‘yung feeling. Kung sakali na ganun talaga ang iniisip nila, I’m thankful because (we are associated with) huge stars like them. They are famous actors. ‘Dun pa lang, masaya na talaga ako.”



Recently, Joshua figured in another viral news when sexy actress-vlogger Ivana Alawi admitted she has a crush on him. When asked about the latest development, he answered, “Hindi pa kami ulit nakapag-usap (after first media conference of Viral Scandal). Usually kasi usap namin sa DM (direct message), like, for example, nabisita ko ‘yung story niya, nabisita niya ‘yung story ko bigla. Tapos biglang nakaagaw ng attention ko. Tapos nakaagaw ng attention niya. Yung ganun lang. Mga small talks lang din.”



Viral Scandal also stars Jake Cuenca, Jameson Blake, Markus Patterson, Ria Atayde, Maxene Magalona, Aljon Mendoza, Karina Bautista, Louise Abuel, Kaila Estrada, Vance Larena, Gian Magdangal, Arielle Roces, and Aya Fernandez.



(Watch Viral Scandal on Kapamilya Channel, TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC IPTV).


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

