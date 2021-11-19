
































































 




   







   















AJ Raval breaks down at press con for being allegedly misjudged by public
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
AJ Raval breaks down at press con for being allegedly misjudged by public
Sexy star AJ Raval crying at the virtual presser of her new Viva movie 'Crush Kong Curly'
MANILA, Philippines — Sexy actress AJ Raval broke down to tears as she opened up about being allegedly wrongly judged by the public.



At the virtual press conference for her upcoming movie “Crush Kong Curly” early this week, AJ was asked if she experienced being judged for the wrong reason. 



“Na-judge po ako. Tingin ko, alam naman 'yun ng mga karamihan dito. Alam niyo 'yung hindi ako nagsinungaling, nagsabi ako ng totoo, pero na-judge pa rin ako,” AJ said, crying.  



At the same press conference, AJ said that she doesn’t want to talk about her love life nor her rumored relationship with actor Aljur Abrenica.

    

“Ilang months na rin akong single, hindi, joke lang. Wait lang, ayaw ko munang pag-usapan ‘to. Next questions na lang po ako,” she said. 



“Ayaw ko na pong magbitaw ng salita tungkol sa love life. Thank you,” she added.  



Directed by GB Sampedro, “Crush Kong Curly” stars AJ and Wilbert Ross. It will be showing starting December 10 on VivaMax. 



In the movie, AJ stars as a popular influencer who struggles to find true love in the confusing dynamics of being a social media celebrity. 



