
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes head to splitsville
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 18, 2021 | 2:27pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes head to splitsville
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in 'Señorita'
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello via YouTube, screenshot
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — International pop stars Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have broken up. 



In their Instagram story, Camila and Shawn both announced that they decided to end their relationship but their love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. 



"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the couple announced. 



They said that they will remain best friends because they started their relationship as such.



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)








 



"We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward," they said. 



The "Señorita" singers started dating in July 2019 and have been nearly inseparable. When the pandemic hit, Camila and Shawn moved to Miami to be with the Cabello family. 



RELATEDCamila Cabello makes comeback with Latin-inspired single


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CAMILA CABELLO
                                                      SHAWN MENDES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Diego Loyzaga shares cryptic post following Xian Gaza's blind item
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Diego Loyzaga shares cryptic post following Xian Gaza's blind item


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actor Diego Loyzaga posted about girlfriend Barbie Imperial after Barbie was dragged into the breakup of influencers Alodia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alodia Gosiengfiao's friend clears Barbie Imperial over breakup issue with Wil Dasovich
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alodia Gosiengfiao's friend clears Barbie Imperial over breakup issue with Wil Dasovich


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
 A friend of Alodia Gosiengfiao cleared the name of Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial for her alleged involvement on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Xian Gaza: Influencer couple broke up because of Star Magic actress
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Xian Gaza: Influencer couple broke up because of Star Magic actress


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A blind item from controversial social media personality Xian Gaza fueled speculations that Alodia Gosiengfiao and Wil Dasovich...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Nakailang comeback na kasi': Alodia Gosiengfiao reveals breaking up with Wil Dasovich many times before
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Nakailang comeback na kasi': Alodia Gosiengfiao reveals breaking up with Wil Dasovich many times before


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gaming and cosplay sensation Alodia Gosiengfiao revealed that she and ex-boyfriend Wil Dasovich have broken up many times...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Train To Busan director delivers supernatural horror in Hellbound
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Train To Busan director delivers supernatural horror in Hellbound


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Train To Busan director Yeon Sang-ho is back with another scarefest in Hellbound.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Newly re-opened Metropolitan Theater to screen 1st film shown in Manila, int'l silent films
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Newly re-opened Metropolitan Theater to screen 1st film shown in Manila, int'l silent films


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 29 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Film Development of the Philippines (FDCP), in cooperation with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA),...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 For Italian 'Squid Game' fans, dying is just for fun
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
For Italian 'Squid Game' fans, dying is just for fun


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
There are childish games, red-clad guards and only one winner -- but for Italian fans of the ultra-violent Netflix hit "Squid...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rabiya Mateo now officially a Kapuso
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rabiya Mateo now officially a Kapuso


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo is now officially a Kapuso.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'You guys saved my life': Britney Spears says her family should be in jail
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'You guys saved my life': Britney Spears says her family should be in jail


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pop star Britney Spears has addressed her fans directly for the first time since a judge ended the controversial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jose Mari Chan dedicates new Christmas album to OFWs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jose Mari Chan dedicates new Christmas album to OFWs


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
“A Christmas Song for You,” most especially, is his love song for his wife.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with