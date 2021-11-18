Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes head to splitsville

MANILA, Philippines — International pop stars Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have broken up.

In their Instagram story, Camila and Shawn both announced that they decided to end their relationship but their love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the couple announced.

They said that they will remain best friends because they started their relationship as such.

"We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward," they said.

The "Señorita" singers started dating in July 2019 and have been nearly inseparable. When the pandemic hit, Camila and Shawn moved to Miami to be with the Cabello family.

