Ex-ABS-CBN stars join John Lloyd Cruz in new GMA sitcom

The cast and crew of GMA-7's 'Happy Together'

MANILA, Philippines — Former Kapamilya artists Jayson Gainza, Janus del Prado and Miles Ocampo will be joining new Kapuso actor John Lloyd Cruz in his upcoming sitcom in GMA-7, "Happy Together."

In Carmi Martin's Instagram account, the veteran actress posted a Zoom meeting for the upcoming sitcom, showing the the former Kapamilya celebrities with director Edgar Mortiz. "Happy to belong to a new sitcom entitled 'Happy together' with John Lloyd cruz @johnlloydcruz83 @milesocampo @janusdelprado and others. Coming soon on Kapuso network," Carmi wrote.

Also at the virtual meeting were Kapuso actresses Ashley Rivera and Jenzel Angeles.

Mortiz also brought along him some of the staff of ABS-CBN's comedy unit, including headwriter Ricky Victoria, writer Sherwin Buenvenida, and his daughter, producer Camille Mortiz.

Andrea Torres, the reported leading lady of John Lloyd in the series, was not in the meeting.

John Lloyd signed a contract with GMA last Tuesday after spending his younger years as a Kapamilya.

