Johnny Manahan, ex-Kapamilyas welcome John Lloyd Cruz as official Kapuso

MANILA, Philippines — After spending much of his earlier showbiz career in ABS-CBN, award-winning actor John Lloyd Cruz is now officially a Kapuso.

He signed a contract with GMA Network today.

Present during the contract signing were Annette Gozon-Valdes, GMA Network's board director, programming consultant to the chairman/Chief Executive Officer, and GMA Films president, as well as director Edgar "Bobot" Mortiz, who directed ABS-CBN shows such as "Maalaala Mo Kaya" and "Goin' Bananas." Former Star Magic Manager Johnny Manahan was also virtually present to welcome John Lloyd.

Cruz made his TV comeback last June when he co-hosted a 6.6 midyear special with another former Kapamilya TV host, Willie Revillame.

GMA executives welcome John Lloyd Cruz' grand return to showbiz! #JLConGMA pic.twitter.com/rI1R6rM0OF — GMA Network (@gmanetwork) November 9, 2021

Crown Artist Management (CAM) Chief Executive Officer Rambo Nuñez Ortega said the signing is as an exciting one for the actor. CAM, co-owned by Rambo's girlfriend, actress Maja Salvador, is the agency handling John Lloyd's showbiz career.

“The management is excited in many ways because this is a first between JLC, CAM and GMA. Just the idea of putting together a project that his fans have been waiting for is something that is really worth anticipating," Rambo said.

“We are looking forward to a fruitful relationship and also help each other produce quality projects together."

