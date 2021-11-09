
































































 




   







   















Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
Is James Reid dating Cebuana singer?
MANILA, Philippines — Fans of James Reid are asking the actor-singer if Cebuana singer-songwriter Jolianne Salvado is the one who replaced singer-actress Nadine Lustre in his heart.



James recently posted photos of his trip to Cebu with his Careless record label crew, including the viral photo of him with a lechon.  



In one of the photos uploaded on Instagram, eagle-eyed social media users noticed that James is holding the wrist of Jolianne. 



Jolianne signed with Careless record label earlier this year. She released her first single "Sublime" days after signing with James' label.  



James and Nadine released a joint statement on their break up last 2020. JaDine fans are hoping for a reconciliation but were crushed after photos of Nadine and her rumored boyfriend circulated online.



RELATED: Nadine Lustre spotted with rumored new boyfriend in Siargao


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

