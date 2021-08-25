Nadine Lustre spotted with rumored new boyfriend in Siargao

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Nadine Lustre spent some of her pandemic time on the beach of Siargao with rumored new boyfriend Christopher Bariou.

Social media users uploaded photos of Nadine with her rumored new French lover on Twitter.

Fans of the actress said that Christopher is the owner and co-founder of an online magazine, BE Siargao.

He is also the founder and managing director of a luxury resort in Siargao called Maison Bukana.

Nadine Lustre and Cristophe Bariou kumain sa karinderya sa siargao. How sweet! ???????????? Hindi naman pala sobrang tangkad ni cristophe. Saka wala na ba syang ibang shorts? ???????? yung white sando ginaya ba yan? ???????? pic.twitter.com/BvmEn0W61r — namdosan (@nam_d0_san) August 14, 2021

Nadine Lustre and her new AFAM BF CRISTOPHE BARIOU! ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/5mIRRTB4in — namdosan (@nam_d0_san) July 31, 2021

Nadine Lustre with her new BF Cristophe! ???????????????? Happy for you Nadine! Pakasal na kayo! pic.twitter.com/AhWEfVa5Sw — namdosan (@nam_d0_san) August 6, 2021

Nadine, however, remained mum on the real status of their alleged relationship.

Nadine's ex-boyfriend, James Reid, meanwhile, said in his recent interview with Boy Abunda that he wishes Nadine to be happy.

“I don’t think anyone in that situation is excited to see their ex with someone else, but you know, that’s not my choice. It can’t be my choice but if magically I had to decide whether or not she’d be with someone, of course, I wish her the best, I want her to be happy,” James said.

“I’m not her husband, neither am I her father, so she can do whatever makes her happiest."