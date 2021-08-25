




































































 




   

   









Entertainment
                        
Nadine Lustre spotted with rumored new boyfriend in Siargao
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 25, 2021 | 4:52pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Nadine Lustre spotted with rumored new boyfriend in Siargao
Actress Nadine Lustre with rumored boyfriend Christopher Bariou in Siargao
Namdosan via Twitter
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Nadine Lustre spent some of her pandemic time on the beach of Siargao with rumored new boyfriend Christopher Bariou.



Social media users uploaded photos of Nadine with her rumored new French lover on Twitter. 



Fans of the actress said that Christopher is the owner and co-founder of an online magazine, BE Siargao. 



He is also the founder and managing director of a luxury resort in Siargao called Maison Bukana. 



 















 



Nadine, however, remained mum on the real status of their alleged relationship. 



Nadine's ex-boyfriend, James Reid, meanwhile, said in his recent interview with Boy Abunda that he wishes Nadine to be happy. 



“I don’t think anyone in that situation is excited to see their ex with someone else, but you know, that’s not my choice. It can’t be my choice but if magically I had to decide whether or not she’d be with someone, of course, I wish her the best, I want her to be happy,” James said. 



“I’m not her husband, neither am I her father, so she can do whatever makes her happiest."


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

