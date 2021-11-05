
































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
Noli de Castro returns to ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo after Senate back out
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 5, 2021 | 11:43am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Noli de Castro returns to ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo after Senate back out
Noli de Castro is seen in 'TV Patrol' moments before ABS-CBN went off air on May 5, 2020.
ABS-CBN News via YouTube, screen grab
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — After withdrawing from his senatorial bid, veteran broadcaster Noli de Castro is set to make his "TeleRadyo" comeback on November 8.



In his Instagram account, Noli posted a video where he is seen enjoying a beach vacation. 



“Salamat po, sa kaunting pagkakataon na ma-enjoy ko ang beach, bago bumalik muli sa Teleradyo sa Lunes, kita kits kabayan,” he wrote in the caption. 



ABS-CBN management said in a statement that they are glad that Noli will be coming back to the network. 



 










 



“Natutuwa kami at magbabalik sa Teleradyo si Noli de Castro para ipagpatuloy ang kanyang tunay na misyon, ang maglingkod sa kapwa Pilipino sa pamamagitan ng kanyang programang ‘Kabayan.’ We welcome him back in ABS-CBN with open arms,” the management said.



Apart from “Kabayan,” Noli will also co-anchor “TeleRadyo Balita” with Joyce Balancio. 



The former vice president said he withdrew his senatorial bid because he can serve the country better by being a newsman. 



RELATED: Noli de Castro backs out of 2022 Senate race


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

