'Let's do it in court': Kylie Padilla challenges Aljur Abrenica
                        

                           
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
October 25, 2021 | 4:19pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Aljur Abrenica at his 'Sandugo' press conference in 2019; Kylie Padilla at her "Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho" interview last October 21, 2021, aired on October 24, 2021.
ABS-CBN / Released; GMA Network, screenshot
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — “I know my truth. I know what I went through. And I know what he went through. Ang alam ko lang, parehas kaming hindi masaya.”



Such was how actress Kylie Padilla answered ex-husband Aljur Abrenica’s allegations that she cheated first and was the one who “wrecked” their family.



In her tell-all interview with Jessica Soho for “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho” that was aired on GMA yesterday, Kylie also challenged her ex to take their battles in court instead of social media.



“And if we play the blaming game, what are we gonna get if we try to attack each other online? I mean, who is it helping? Let’s do it in court na lang kung gusto mo ng ganyang labanan,” Kylie said.



She admitted that she was hurt when Aljur made his allegations through a Facebook post despite them agreeing to date other people and to do their public interviews together.



“Na-hurt ako, sobra, sa sinabi n’yang that I wrecked the family. Hindi ko inexpect ‘yun kasi we had an agreement – sabay tayong magpapainterview para kahit after nito kahit maghihiwalay na tayo, we’re still united front. Iisipin pa rin namin na family pa rin kami.”



Although sad that their breakup turned into a circus, she accepted her fate since they are public figures. She, nonetheless, wishes to raise their other concerns in private.



“Ang tawag ko nga d’yan circus eh. Naging circus ‘yung nangyari sa’min. It’s really sad. Hindi naman ako pwede mag-complain kasi artista ako eh and I’m on social media. And my cryptic posts… tao lang tayong lahat, ‘di ba? We got to take what we get,” she said.



She affirmed that she and Aljur are still married on paper and are still not annulled. 



“Kung masesave ko pa sana ‘yung friendship namin, tuwing magkikita kami para kunin ‘yung mga bata, okay kami. Ayokong tuluyan na sirain ko s’ya o magbatuhan kami. Hindi ‘yun ‘yung gusto kong mangyari eh. Saka ngayon, kahit tanungin ako ng mga tao, I still want him to be happy. Sana talaga, we both move forward from this and we both end up happy.”



RELATED: First to cheat? Kylie Padilla answers allegations in Jessica Soho interview


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

