Meet Jeffrey Querubin, the inspirational crooner

Despite his busy schedule as a banker, Jeffrey feels ‘blessed’ to be able to pursue a music career.

There is perhaps no better time than this pandemic to release inspirational songs. That was pointed out by singer-composer Jeffrey Querubin, who recently unveiled his solo inspirational album, Makakarating Din.

“There is really a right time for everything,” Jeffrey maintains. “I believe that God gave me the right moment for now to be an inspiration to a lot of people. Until now, we are still experiencing this pandemic. We have been into so many challenges. We need to be uplifted and be inspired. We need to always see hope and light.”

Launching his singing career quite belatedly, Jeffrey, who has been a working professional for a long while now, is nonetheless thankful that Curve Entertainment welcomed him into its roster of artists. Last year, recording executive Mario Joson gave Jeffrey the opportunity to let the latter’s music be heard by many.

“I am just being blessed that despite my busy schedule as a banker, I was able to manage and pursue my career in the music industry,” allows Jeffrey. “That has been the biggest grace and blessing I received during this pandemic.”

Music has been a part of Jeffrey’s life early on from the time he was part of the church choir when he was young. He was an active student in a public school in Vigan, Ilocos Sur, where he enjoyed performing during school activities and events.

Call it innate, but Jeffrey’s love for music and the arts has been apparently rubbed off on him by some of his family members. “Music and the arts have been my passion since then, for I keep on discovering my talents I have from the Above,” Jeffrey asserts. “Maybe, my interest just bursts out as time passes by. It’s all about loving and developing the craft I have.”

Tagged as the “inspirational crooner,” Jeffrey discovered his talent in songwriting when he was still in high school up to his college years in Ilocos Sur. However, he was not able to hone it that early. “I just developed it when I became a member of CPAG (Culture and Performing Arts Guild) and when I entered the seminary in 2015.

“Whenever I was inspired, I wrote poems that eventually turned into songs. I really love writing, especially when I have my reflections. I love journalizing and I know it led me to write many thoughts that allowed me to become a songwriter eventually. I am thankful to CPAG of Christ the King Mission Seminary for helping me unleash and hone more my talent in singing and songwriting.”

Coming into the big city allowed Jeffrey to explore other artistic endeavors. In 2016, during his seminary days, he became lead actor in the musical play, Mad Trip: A Whimsical Journey, at Christ the King Seminary in Quezon City.

“Having the opportunity to undergo a theater arts workshop with PETA really helped me a lot,” Jeffrey says. He thanks Mary Jane Valenzuela, his adviser in the guild, for trusting his talent.

As a child, Jeffrey initially wanted to become a geologist. However, coming from humble beginnings thwarted him from pursuing his ambition. “So, far from being a banker as my profession right now, I never really dreamt of being a singer or songwriter, as well,” he recalls.

“Maybe, it’s really the will of the Lord for me not to pursue being a geologist because of financial issues. I am just glad that I was destined to become a banker. And now, being blessed, I landed in the music industry as a recording artist and a songwriter. Thanks to Curve Entertainment for believing in my craft.”

Jeffrey took up BS Accountancy, with a Master in Business Administration at the University of Northern Philippines in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur. He has a background in Philosophy at Christ the King Mission Seminary in Quezon City. He is also an alumnus of the Asian Institute of Management (AIM), where he completed the Management Development Program.

At present, Jeffrey is an area head of Philippine National Bank (PNB). “Being an officer of the said institution did not hinder me from pursuing my music career, as I will use this to inspire more people,” grants Jeffrey.

One of his music influences is Erik Santos, because of the artist’s singing technique and genre. “I also admire Ogie Alcasid as a singer-songwriter,” Jeffrey offers. “Noel Cabangon as an Ilokano, who is a great singer and composer, as well.

“I admire Lea Salonga because of her great career in theater and her humility as an artist. I’m inspired by all of those artists as I also let people be inspired with the songs I have written. As an inspirational singer, that’s what I want the listener to remember me by.”

Jeffrey’s 10-track inspirational album is bannered by the carrier track and debut single, Kapit Lang, released last year. The song is nominated in the Awit Awards for Best Inspirational Recording.

In June this year, Jeffrey released Hilumin Mo, which he was able to write because of the pandemic. Meanwhile, he never imagined that Curve Entertainment would tap him to record a version of Lipad, originally by Lea, who will be seen in HBO Max’s forthcoming series, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

“Maybe the pressure hit me, but as a person who really loves challenges, I grabbed the opportunity,” Jeffrey maintains. “This is a grace from the Lord and a blessing I did not expect. Maybe, He made me an instrument for others to be inspired and be encouraged to dream big.

Jeffrey collaborated with Melody Princena and Patrick Ydel, both his staff at PNB, in the Christmas song, May Masasandalan sa Pasko, released last year. He is even contributing another Christmas song, Sandal Lang sa Pasko, for Curve Entertainment’s holiday album.

He wrote Sandal Lang sa Pasko, a ballad that speaks about the promises of Christmas. “Despite of the challenges of pandemic, Christmas will always radiate hope,” insists Jeffrey. “For the birth of Jesus Christ will give us light. Sandal lang sa Pamilya, Sandal lang Sa bawat isa, Sandal lang kay Kristo, Sandal lang sa Pasko!”