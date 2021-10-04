Kyline shares beauty routine during lock-in tapings

Kyline Alcantara, who is the newest celebrity endorser of Ever Bilena, shares some beauty tips: First, just be you. Second, when it comes to my outfits, be classy as much as possible.

MANILA, Philippines — Kyline Alcantara described her love team partner Mavy Legaspi as someone who would “pull me up from the rock bottom.”

“Parang ganito po, every time na nagkakaroon ako ng problem, nandiyan lagi si Mavy to help me,” shared the Kapuso star during a virtual call for her Ever Bilena endorsement. “And isa si Mavy sa sinasabi kong friends na kapag nagpupunta ako sa rock bottom, nandiyan siya, to pull me up dun sa rock bottom na yun.”

Kyline and Mavy have been sending kilig vibes over social media lately when the latter penned a sweet message for Kyline on Instagram and some cozy snaps of them together.

The two are currently in a lock-in taping for GMA 7’s upcoming series I Left My Heart in Sorsogon starring Heart Evangelista, Richard Yap and Paolo Contis.

Kyline said she is having “fun” working with Mavy, son of Carmina Villarroel and Zoren Legaspi. “It’s not that hard pero minsan kasi nanghihingi siya sa’kin ng advice kung paano umakting… I’m not that type of person kasi na mag-co-correct ng work ng isang tao. Because sila yun eh. Authentic self nila yung pinapakita nila. So yun lang siguro and overall it’s really fun.”

She added, “It’s really fun to work with him kasi genuine lang talaga yung batuhan namin ng linya, kung ano man yung nakikita niyo sa social media wala pong secret dun talaga. Promise.”

So what to expect from I Left My Heart in Sorsogon? The young actress said it has K-drama feels and is a feel-good series. “As in ang light ng feeling. May mga drama parts din… a lot of kilig, a lot of fresh faces. Siyempre makikita din naman dun yung mga batikan, sila Ate Heart, Si Kuya Pao, Tito Richard at marami pa pong iba.”

This is also the first time that Mavy will show his acting skills, shared Kyline. “Sana po ma-enjoy niyo ang I Left My Heart in Sorsogon.”

The Kapuso star, meanwhile, has also learned fashion and beauty tips from Heart. “First, just be you. Second, when it comes to my outfits, be classy as much as possible.”

Beyond this, she and Heart have talked more about life lessons and relationships. Kyline likewise cited a beautiful white beach in Sorsogon as among the top places to visit in the province. “I forgot the name, pero pumunta po kami sa napakagandang white beach. Actually, the whole of Sorsogon, the whole Bicol, maganda po talaga siya. Hindi naman po dahil taga-duon ako kaya ko siya na-a-appreciate.”

Being the newest face of Ever Bilena, the 19-year-old shared some beauty tips and her skincare routine. Back in 2019, she opened up about her acne problems. “Sobrang sensitive po kasi ng skin ko. Bawal po kasi sa’kin yung may oil dun sa paggawa ng ingredients. Kaya perfect talaga sa’kin ang Ever Bilena — super affordable and maganda talaga siya,” stated Kyline.

As for the advantage of putting on makeup, she said: “May mga tamad days din naman ako when it comes to beauty routine. Pero iba talaga ang nagagawa ng kunting makeup. Kahit light makeup lang to brighten up the day.”

“Kasi parang nakakaapekto siya sa’kin. Nagiging more productive ako sa araw na yun kapag nakaayos ako,” she added.

She also learned beauty hacks such as “keeping your blush even with your mask on and the secret is layering.”

Kyline said she is “very happy and proud to be a part of Ever Bilena’s family” and hopes to “inspire people, especially young girls to express themselves, and not let the norm and society dictate how they look. I want to encourage them to have the confidence to show their true beauty, be unique and stay true to who they are.”

Kyline’s makeup favorites, which she keeps in handy during lock-in tapings, include the Ever Bilena Lip and Cheek Stain, Ever Bilena Absolute Matte Lipstick, Ever Bilena Matte Two Way Cake, and Ever Bilena Pro Lash Define Mascara.

“We are very pleased to have Kyline with us as she represents an empowered young woman who is versatile, full of dreams, and with a strong fighting spirit,” said Dioceldo Sy, Ever Bilena CEO.

Ever Bilena chief sales and marketing officer Denice Sy-Munez furthered, “It is with great pleasure to welcome Kyline as the newest face of Ever Bilena. Together with Kyline and our other endorsers, we hope to inspire and empower every Filipina by celebrating their true beauty.”