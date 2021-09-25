




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Top 5 answers at Miss Universe Philippines 2021 preliminary interview
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 25, 2021 | 9:23am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Top 5 answers at Miss Universe Philippines 2021 preliminary interview
Miss Universe Philipines 2021 candidate Maureen Wroblewitz in the preliminary interview  
Screengrab from KTX
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The candidates of Miss Universe Philippines 2021 showcased their answering prowess in the preliminary interview of the pageant on Friday in Clark, Pampanga. 



The 28 candidates all over the country were asked: “If you have the power to do one of the following: Eliminate poverty and hunger, a government with no graft and corruption or solve all environmental problems, which would you choose?”



The candidates from Angeles, Isabela, Laguna, Masbate, Romblon, Makati, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Taguig, Aklan, Antique, Cebu City, Cebu Province, Iloilo, Bukidnon answered they will eliminate poverty while the ladies from Cavite, Cagayan de Oro, Davao Occidental replied that they will remove environmental problems. 



The beauty queens from Albay, Mariduque, Pangasinan, Manila, Parañaque, San Juan, Negros Oriental, Davao del Sur, Misamis Oriental, Siargao, meanwhile, answered they will eliminate corruption. 



Below are the top 5 answers during the preliminary interview. 



Albay, Janela Joy Cuaton



“We believe that everything stems from the top. So if we have a good governance, with no corruption and we have great leaders that are seated, it's easy for us to remove poverty and also tackle the issue about environment.”



Pangasinan, Maureen Wroblewitz



“I will choose a government without corruption because if we don't have corruption, we would also not see the poverty. We would see a government that takes care for its people. We would see a government who prioritize the safety, the healthcare, and then of course our environment which is all very important.”



Manila, Izabella Jasmine Umali



“So right now, I would go into first one. I think right now we need discernment, especially with our citizens. And to have that we need someone who was accountable for their actions. We need a good leader. Good leaders to be an example of how we should act, especially during our situation, and to be example.”



San Juan, Rousanne Marie Bernos



“I probably choose to eliminate corruption in the government, because I believe that as people, we have so much power to do more. And if we can start with the people in power to do things, maybe better do things transparently and do things with more accountability, then perhaps we can address all the other issues that are affecting us today.”



Siargao, Michelle Angela Navaro Okol



“I choose the government corruption because they can touch on both of the issues and ensure they can help the environment by allocating enough funds, and they can also help the people by being fair and being just.”


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kim Chiu petitioned to be removed from 'It's Showtime' over 'cheating' remarks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kim Chiu petitioned to be removed from 'It's Showtime' over 'cheating' remarks


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Kim Chiu trended yesterday after videos surfaced showing her commenting about cheating in separate episodes of noontime...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Is Viva mounting a JaDine replacement?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Is Viva mounting a JaDine replacement?


                              

                                                                  By MJ Marfori |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
There is no shortage of local films this pandemic. Viva Entertainment’s streaming platform, Vivamax, just gave way for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kim Atienza reacts to Marco Gallo's advice for ex-love team partner Kisses Delavin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kim Atienza reacts to Marco Gallo's advice for ex-love team partner Kisses Delavin


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya weatherman Kim Atienza reacted on Marco Gallo’s advice for Kisses Delavin to post more about her life and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Biktima din ako': Kim Chiu clarifies she's not in favor of cheating
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Biktima din ako': Kim Chiu clarifies she's not in favor of cheating


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu clarified her recent remark about cheating. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss Universe Philippines 2021 finals set in Bohol on September 30
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miss Universe Philippines 2021 finals set in Bohol on September 30


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Miss Universe Philippines Organization announced today that the pageant’s coronation night will now be held in Bohol...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Embracing the moment': Kisses Delavin on her Miss Universe Philippines journey
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Embracing the moment': Kisses Delavin on her Miss Universe Philippines journey


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 29 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Actress Kisses Delavin revealed that she had fun the past week participating in the Miss Universe Philippines 2021. ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Janella: I&rsquo;m a super hands-on mom
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Janella: I’m a super hands-on mom


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Almost a year after Janella Salvador gave birth to her son, Jude, she is now back in the acting grind via the digital anthology...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inigo wants to make Filipinos proud with Hollywood debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inigo wants to make Filipinos proud with Hollywood debut


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
He was actually one week late for the auditions. He did three scenes for the series and submitted two songs, Tennessee Whiskey...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Teachers' Month: Filipino teacher part of Netflix's 'Squid Game' cast
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Teachers' Month: Filipino teacher part of Netflix's 'Squid Game' cast


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Filipino actor is in the cast of hit Netflix series "Squid Game."

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marco has no time for love life
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marco has no time for love life


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Marco Gumabao is a man who wants to redeem himself from his failures in the brand-new TV5 series ‘Di Na Muli.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with