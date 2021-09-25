Top 5 answers at Miss Universe Philippines 2021 preliminary interview

MANILA, Philippines — The candidates of Miss Universe Philippines 2021 showcased their answering prowess in the preliminary interview of the pageant on Friday in Clark, Pampanga.

The 28 candidates all over the country were asked: “If you have the power to do one of the following: Eliminate poverty and hunger, a government with no graft and corruption or solve all environmental problems, which would you choose?”

The candidates from Angeles, Isabela, Laguna, Masbate, Romblon, Makati, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Taguig, Aklan, Antique, Cebu City, Cebu Province, Iloilo, Bukidnon answered they will eliminate poverty while the ladies from Cavite, Cagayan de Oro, Davao Occidental replied that they will remove environmental problems.

The beauty queens from Albay, Mariduque, Pangasinan, Manila, Parañaque, San Juan, Negros Oriental, Davao del Sur, Misamis Oriental, Siargao, meanwhile, answered they will eliminate corruption.

Below are the top 5 answers during the preliminary interview.

Albay, Janela Joy Cuaton

“We believe that everything stems from the top. So if we have a good governance, with no corruption and we have great leaders that are seated, it's easy for us to remove poverty and also tackle the issue about environment.”

Pangasinan, Maureen Wroblewitz

“I will choose a government without corruption because if we don't have corruption, we would also not see the poverty. We would see a government that takes care for its people. We would see a government who prioritize the safety, the healthcare, and then of course our environment which is all very important.”

Manila, Izabella Jasmine Umali

“So right now, I would go into first one. I think right now we need discernment, especially with our citizens. And to have that we need someone who was accountable for their actions. We need a good leader. Good leaders to be an example of how we should act, especially during our situation, and to be example.”

San Juan, Rousanne Marie Bernos

“I probably choose to eliminate corruption in the government, because I believe that as people, we have so much power to do more. And if we can start with the people in power to do things, maybe better do things transparently and do things with more accountability, then perhaps we can address all the other issues that are affecting us today.”

Siargao, Michelle Angela Navaro Okol

“I choose the government corruption because they can touch on both of the issues and ensure they can help the environment by allocating enough funds, and they can also help the people by being fair and being just.”