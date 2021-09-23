




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
‘Not bitter but better’: Gary Valenciano shares prayer for ABS-CBN, gov’t
                        

                           
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
September 23, 2021 | 1:19pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
âNot bitter but betterâ: Gary Valenciano shares prayer for ABS-CBN, govât
Gary V
The STAR / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — It has been over a year since the House of Representatives rejected the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN last July 10, 2020, but Kapamilya star Gary Valenciano is among those who noticed that the war between the media giant and the government seem far from over, with representatives from both sides spewing tirades at each other from time to time.



As such, during Gary’s recent virtual conference for his participation in global faith-based app Pray.com, “Mr. Pure Energy” shared his prayer for both government and his home network ABS-CBN.





“(I pray) that ABS-CBN would not become bitter because of what happened to it but would become better because of the lessons that were learned from it,” he shared.



As for government, his prayer is “(For our leaders to have) a lot of sacrifices and selflessness.” 



“Imagine if our leaders took lead from the leader then I believe that the Philippines, no matter what is said about it, where we are, they say we’re a Third World country, so what? But when the leaders of our country would use their position, they’re in the position that God allowed us to be in, then they can change what things are, whether it’s something against corruption, against anything out there that has always tainted our government.”



After performing at the National Day of Prayer in the United States last May 6 US President Joe Biden, Gary has been tapped, along with fellow Filipinos Bo Sanchez and Manny Pacquiao, to join Hollywood celebrities and other stars to be part of global app Pray.com. 



Described as a “digital destination for faith,” Pray.com claimed to have become the no. 1 or highest grossing praying platform for prayer and faith-based audio content last year.



“We believe that prayer is the ultimate form of self-care,” said the app’s founder Steve Gatena, who started it to cope after losing his best friend to a plane crash.



“Technology can veer us away from prayer,” said Gary, citing how the pandemic has pushed people to rely on video streaming.



Audio apps like Pray.com, however, show that technology can also be used to guide people back to God.



“The ‘new normal’ is not only about living in a new way,” he enthused, “but also a new way to pray.”


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ABS-CBN SHUTDOWN
                                                      GARY VALENCIANO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kim Chiu petitioned to be removed from 'It's Showtime' over 'cheating' remarks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kim Chiu petitioned to be removed from 'It's Showtime' over 'cheating' remarks


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kim Chiu trended yesterday after videos surfaced showing her commenting about cheating in separate episodes of noontime...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Never Forget&rsquo;: Stars back Angel Locsin&rsquo;s &lsquo;Marcos is not a hero&rsquo; stance&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Never Forget’: Stars back Angel Locsin’s ‘Marcos is not a hero’ stance 


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
TV host Bianca Gonzalez-Intal and director Dan Villegas answered affirmatively to actress Angel Locsin’s call to “#NeverAgain”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Does Yen Santos have a child? Talent manager Ogie Diaz speaks up
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Does Yen Santos have a child? Talent manager Ogie Diaz speaks up


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
Host and talent manager Ogie Diaz shut down rumors that Yen Santos already has a child. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CCP eyeing KathNiel as lead, Liza Soberano as Sisa for 'Noli Me Tangere' TV series
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CCP eyeing KathNiel as lead, Liza Soberano as Sisa for 'Noli Me Tangere' TV series


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Can you imagine Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla as Salome and Elias or Liza Soberano as Sisa?

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is the new K-drama obsession
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is the new K-drama obsession


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha stars and director laid down what it is to love about the South Korean series.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Amid Paolo Contis controversy, Yen Santos deletes all Instagram posts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Amid Paolo Contis controversy, Yen Santos deletes all Instagram posts


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Actress Yen Santos deleted all her posts on Instagram.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sing Galing mainstays share best advice for showbiz hopefuls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sing Galing mainstays share best advice for showbiz hopefuls


                              

                                                                  By Bot  Glorioso |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Showbiz newbies should learn from the pros the way the seasoned stars and mainstays of TV5’s Sing Galing did. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rico is now more open about love life
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rico is now more open about love life


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rico Blanco has found a comfortable outlet where he can talk about his relationship with girlfriend Maris Racal and that’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Xian continues to relish writing and directing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Xian continues to relish writing and directing


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Xian Lim, hands down, feels at home in essaying characters on TV and in films. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Viva calls Andrew E 'ultimate f-boy,' brings back '90s slapstick
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Viva calls Andrew E 'ultimate f-boy,' brings back '90s slapstick


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actor and rapper Andrew E could not believe that he was partnered with young sexy stars AJ Raval and Sunshine Guimary for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with