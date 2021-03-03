CHINESE NEW YEAR
Gary Valenciano: ABS-CBN is 'perfect example' of 'never losing hope' despite struggles
Gary V
Photo release

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - March 3, 2021 - 7:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Gary Valenciano remains to be an inspiration for many.

Whenever the singer-songwriter who is behind classic inspirational songs like "The Warrior Is A Child," "Gaya Ng Dati," "Sa Yaweh" and "I Will Be Here" speaks, people listen. And recentely, during his contract renewal with ABS-CBN, he showed why.

"No, I honestly never did," he answered Philstar.com's question if he ever lost hope during the pandemic.

Although he had his fair share of struggles, mainly concerning his health, he swore to have never lost hope.

"I never lost hope because you know... I don't mean to sound spiritual, Kat, or too spiritual here but you know, when you're in contact with the Lord and you read His Word, many of these things were already stated there. 'Yung mga pangyayari at this particular time of our lives. Many of it is already there, so I think and I've talked to my wife about this na instead of focusing on the problem, let's focus on just the faithfulness on how God is going to see us through. We don't know how but He's going to see us through," he answered.

He also illustrated how he sees things in such a manner that one would be reminded of the many wonderful things that come out of losses and dire situations. He cited the way his home network of 18 years, ABS-CBN, that was able to bounce back less than a year since it lost its franchise.

"Perfect example? ABS-CBN. Who would have ever thought that we would come back on ABS-CBN? But the thing is, hindi lang tayo sa ABS lumabas, we're now also on A2Z and even TV5. So its something of a first in Philippine TV. Three networks to actually come together this way. And of course, there's also a pandemic that hit the world at this latitude.

"So, no I did not lose hope. There was frustration. I mean, merong mga, 'Sana wala nang ganito. 'Yung concert, sayang. Ay 'yung 'ASAP' wala na.' But then when you look above that, makikita mo 'yung halaga, buhay at puso ng bawat Kapamilya, Kapatid at Ka-A2Z and it encouraged me to write that song. It encouraged me to come up with online concerts for the benefit of different people who need help in that particular time. Up to now, marami pa rin ang nangangailangan," he shared.

Now that ABS-CBN, the home that gave him the channel to reach out to people, enables him to continue to do what he wants to do, he is optimistic that the good deeds will continue.

"So now that we're back, I'm hoping that there will be more programs and more efforts for us to raise the hopes of others who may have lost it during this time of the pandemic. But to me, no, I did not lose hope. You know why? Napatunayan na kasi niya na He's faithful in every circumstance of life. He's not only taking care of me. He took care of me, my family, my relatives. Everyone's been taken cared of."

