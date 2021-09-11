'I think itâ€™s really timely': Angel Locsin on calls for Duque to resign






































































 




   

   









Entertainment
                        
'I think it’s really timely': Angel Locsin on calls for Duque to resign
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 11, 2021 | 12:07pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'I think it's really timely': Angel Locsin on calls for Duque to resign
Actress Angel Locsin
Philstar.com / Erwin Cagadas Jr., File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin believes that it’s time for Health Secretary Francisco Duque to leave his post. 



During her interview with Boy Abunda in The Best Talk on Kumu, Angel was asked if she will fire the secretary if she’s the president. 





“I think it’s really timely. Kailangan ng peace of mind ng mga tao. I’m going to answer that not because inaakusahan ko ‘yung tao. Walang ganon. Magiging objective lang tayo. Kasi ako rin naman naakusahan publicly na without going through due process. So, hindi magandang pakiramdam ‘yun,” Angel said. 



“Kung magiging objective lang tayo dito, walang kung ano man ‘yung nararamdaman ko, nararamdaman niyo, tanggalin niyo. Kung ano lang ‘yung kailangan natin I would say kung ako ‘yung presidente ng Pilipinas, yes I will fire Secretary Duque,” she added. 






Angel clarified that she agreed to fire Duque not because she believed on the accusations of corruptions against him.  



“Not because naniniwala ako he is corrupt. Wala po sa ganon, but because ‘yung pag-e-explain lang sa mga tao na dito napunta ‘yung tax natin na binabayaran. I think kakain na ‘yun ng oras. Isa sa mga magandang ibigay sana ng gobyerno natin ngayon eh ‘yung peace of mind ng mga tao. At hope na bukas paggising natin may magandang mangyayari,” she said.  



“So, para gawin ‘yun, kakain ng napakaraming oras para ma-explain ‘yung sarili niya. Sino ngayon ang tututok sa pandemic response na kailangan din nating tutukan. Because ito rin ‘yung number one kalaban natin, di ba?” she added. 



Angel also wanted for Duque to clear his name and answer all the allegations. 



“So kawawa naman siya masyado kung sabay niyang tutukan. So ‘yun ang nasa isip ko lang. That’s my opinion. Para ma-pacify ang mga tao, bigyan ng time ‘to para masagot. Bigyan ‘to ng proper evidence, facts, clear niya ‘yung pangalan niya,” she said.  



“Ito naman may magpapatakbo to pacify the health workers na pagod na pagod din ngayon,” she added. 



Angel recently took to her Instagram account to pen a touching message for medical frontliners amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. 



“To those who can’t go & console family & friends fighting their battles alone. I feel you. I wish for you to overcome whatever it is you are going through. This crisis has made me realize that the world can work without politicians, businessmen, police, and even without actors like me,” Angel said. 



“But the world can never work without health workers. Again, thank you for all that you do. Sending everyone strength, hope, and love,” she added.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

