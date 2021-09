Does Yen Santos have a child? Talent manager Ogie Diaz speaks up

MANILA, Philippines — Host and talent manager Ogie Diaz shut down rumors that Yen Santos already has a child.

In his latest video blog on his YouTube channel, Ogie was asked by his co-host Tita Jegs if the rumors about Yen is true.

"Ang daming nagtatanong sakin na mga kaibigan ko, totoo ba na may anak si Yen Santos sa isang politician?" Jegs said.

"Thank you for that wonderful question, ay Miss U. Actually, nakarating din sakin yan,” Ogie answered.

"Si Yen Santos daw ay may anak na, na itinago lang daw. But the truth is, wala pong anak si Yen, yan po ang alam ko ha. Walang anak si Yen at yung tinuturo nilang anak ni Yen ay hindi po anak ni Yen,” he added.

Ogie said that Yen’s alleged child is her sibling and a politician was her godfather.

"Yun ay kapatid daw ni Yen na inanak sa binyag ng isang politician, kaya doon ay usap-usapan na anak yun ni Yen. Kung si Yen ay nagbuntis, malamang Jegs, may picture na kumalat. Ang dami pa namang Marites at Mosang, 'di ba?" Ogie said.

Recently, Paolo Contis cleared the name of Yen as the third party of his breakup with LJ Reyes. Paolo admitted that it was Yen who was with him in Baguio and Manaog, Pangasinan but only as a friend. —Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Updates YouTube channel

