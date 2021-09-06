The World Between Us stars share thoughts on changes after showâ€™s season break

The World Between Us stars share thoughts on changes after show’s season break

Jasmine Curtis- Smith: (I’ve) got to have the opportunity to (take a) rest in between the different years na ginagampanan namin sa kwento. As an actor, (the season break) helps me to recalibrate the maturity of my character Lia, baka magka-parepareho na (yung) binibigay ko na atake.

There’s time to work and while away. GMA 7’s The World Between Us stars Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Tom Rodriguez and Sid Lucero know this well.

After weeks of airing on the Telebabad block, the weeknight drama series is on a season break because of the recent Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) that halted its lock-in taping. For now, Jasmine, Tom and Sid are taking things slow and relaxing. But their show will return on Nov. 15.

“I watch a lot of series and films,” Jasmine gave everyone a sneak peek into her life when she’s on acting-break mode during an online group media interview. By watching the works of other actors, she can learn from them and “(I) just enjoy the show and de-stress.” On her daily routine list, too, are taking care of her dogs, exercising, eating well and getting enough sleep.

As for Sid, he considered the break from acting as time for himself. He would spend time with his daughter, play video games, listen to music, do sports and watch anime, movies and TV. Sid engages in anything that feeds the imagination.

Tom described his “work break” as adulting by saying, “Hindi tumitigil ang buhay… hindi pwedeng yung buhay ang mag-adjust sa atin. Tayo ang mag-a-adjust sa buhay (Life goes on… It’s not possible that life will adjust to us, it’s us adjusting to it).” But he still finds time for family and hobbies.

At a certain point of the media call, the three Kapuso actors further discussed their typical day away from the klieg lights.

Tom hinted that he was also busy attending to some details, such as finalizing the entourage and the guest list, and sending invites for his and Carla Abellana’s upcoming Catholic wedding.“May mga inaasikaso… mga contingency plans. I have some relatives in the States who unfortunately cannot come,” said he, whose marriage will happen on Oct. 23 at the Madre de Dios Chapel in Tagaytay Highlands.

Sid added that he tutors his daughter every so often and works out. “I would take any opportunity to be with my daughter,” said he.

Jasmine shared that she also keeps herself busy by going to the house of her sister Anne Curtis and babysitting her niece, Dahlia.

Aside from having me time and family time, the season break will also allow Jasmine, Sid and Tom to assess their performance in The World Between Us and see the changes in their characters’ life. Jasmine plays Lia, while Sid and Tom portray Eric and Brian, respectively.

“(I’ve) got to have the opportunity to (take a) rest in between the different years na ginagampanan namin sa kwento,” said she. “If you’ve noticed, we started in 2011 and now we’re in 2017 in the story. Tatalon po kami hanggang sa present. For me, as an actor, it helps me to recalibrate the maturity of my character Lia, baka magka-pare-pareho na (yung) binibigay ko na atake… For me, it’s one of the things that I’m thankful for in the season break.”

As actors, how do they stay connected with their characters, given the two-month break?

“The set reminds you,” answered Sid. “Sometimes you’re gonna need a refresher. But once everybody gets together, once you see your director, your producer, and everybody, you kinda like ‘fall back.’” He compared it to familiar, at-home feelings of carrying “yourself with your friends” and carrying “yourself when you get back home.” These serve as acting stimuli that bring back Sid to Eric’s world. “Maybe it’s harder for certain roles but I think, for this one, it’s gonna be so easy because we’ve had like enough time together and experiences together,” added he.

Jasmine also agreed with Sid that “it’s instant once you’re on the set, once you put on the clothes.” However, to warm up for her character, while on a break or on a hotel quarantine prior to entering the bubble, she banks on a customized playlist for Lia.

“There’s like a storyline that I can follow when I’m taking a shower or I’m just sitting, nagmumuni-muni (reflecting), reading the script again,” said Jasmine, “It helps me kinda like live through the life of Lia and feeling like I’m bringing her back to the stage that she needs to be back at. It helps. Sometimes, I stop at a certain song because I’m like ‘OK, wala pa siya dun, hindi pa niya na-experience yun.’ So, there are things like that that I like to play around with or like I have a weekly summarization, I’m re-reading that.”

Tom’s approach, on the other hand, in still getting a hold of his character is by watching the show’s previous episodes. “I treat it as a memory, almost, of the character, especially the scenes that he is directly involved in,” said he. “Para yun ang memory niya, para na-re-refresh din siya sa utak ko (Doing it serves me as his memory to refresh and remind me about him)… Like what Sid said, when you go back, parang may naka-program na o may naka-anchor na emotions and thoughts within the set of production people you are with, na may bumabalik (It seems that there are emotions and thoughts that are being programmed or anchored on the set of production people that you are with, somethings [like memories and realities about your character] come back to you).”

What can viewers expect from the personal lives of Lia, Eric and Brian once the show returns on air?

“Not much will change for her personality,” said Jasmine. “I feel like, Lia is just learning through everyone but she’s not learning from herself and from her own experiences. I think what to look forward to in her is, paano siya ma-re-redeem kasi palagi na lang siyang talo dahil may ibang nag-de-decide para sa kanya or may kailangang magbigay ng go-signal.” Her character seems to be in a dilemma whether to “help yourself or ask for help,” as Jasmine put it.

“Abangan natin kung saan pa pupunta yung mga matutuklasan ni Brian na mga yun (Let’s wait and see where these discoveries will lead Brian to),” shared Tom, whose character was revealed as an adopted son before the show officially went on a break, “at kung ano ang magiging sanhi?” He added that a fast-paced, rollercoaster ride awaits viewers in the return of The World Between Us.

With his Eric, Sid asked the following questions: “What is he gonna decide on doing? What happens when he gets or doesn’t get what he wants? Is he gonna change for good…? We’ll see. I don’t want to share anything, but it is safe to say that it is gonna get more exciting.”

With that, viewers of The World Between Us can only look forward to the inevitable changes and learning curves of Jasmine, Sid and Tom’s characters.

While waiting for the series to return, fans can treat themselves, from 8 p.m. to 10:15 p.m., to Legal Wives, Endless Love and The Penthouse Season 2.