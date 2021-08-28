




































































 




   

   









Entertainment
                        
'Sa lahat ng mga tumangkad': Maui Taylor not offended by rude comments
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 28, 2021 | 2:56pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'Sa lahat ng mga tumangkad': Maui Taylor not offended by rude comments
Sexy actress Maui Taylor
Viva Films / Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sexy actress Maui Taylor revealed that she is not offended by rude people who are opening up about their desire to her. 



In a virtual press conference of her upcoming movie “69+1,” Maui was asked what is her true reaction on a viral video with a man saying vulgar words. 



Instead of getting offended, Maui said she’s happy that she’s helping some men. 



“Oh, my gosh, ito ba yung nag-viral, yung nag-trending? Actually, hindi ako nao-offend sa ganoon. Natatawa pa nga ako at saka natutuwa ako sa kanila,” she said. 










“At the same time, natutuwa ako sa sarili ko dahil naka-contribute ako sa kanila. Sa lahat ng mga tumangkad, sa lahat ng nais pang tumangkad, e, puwedeng-puwede pa kayong humabol,” she added. 



Maui will star in the upcoming movie “69+1” with Rose Ginkel and Janno Gibbs. Directed by Darryl Yap, the sex-comedy movie will be available for streaming starting September 3 on VivaMax.



It is about lesbian couple Ivy (Maui) and Patricia (Rose) who are on their way to their 7th anniversary. To manage the so-called 7-year-itch, they agreed to allow a man into their relationship for a throuple — three for a couple, just for a year, thinking they just missed the physical aspects of a man.



Then they meet Apol (Janno), a photographer who although checks the qualifications that they want for a man, he is someone whom they thought they could not be in love or attached with. Together, they will discover if a polyamorous relationship will actually work for them or not.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

