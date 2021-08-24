Janus del Prado vows to spill tea on 'miracle' between 'G,' 'P' on set of 'MPY'

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Janus del Prado vowed to spill more tea if “paid trolls” will continue to attack him on social media.

After many posts defending his friend Bea Alonzo on Instagram, Janus revealed that “paid trolls” without followers, following and photos are now bashing him on the social media site.

The character actor alleged that the camp of celebrities “G” and “J” were behind the attack.

“Uuuy nagpakawala na siya ng mga bayarang troll. Yung bagong gawa lang ang account. No pic, no followers, following no one. Hwehehe. Pakawala ka pa baka sakaling tuluyan ko ng matapon tong tsaa na hawak ko. Nasa isang drum din to #sorrynotsorry,” Janus said.

In another post, Janus said that he will spill more tea about the “miracle” that allegedly happened between “G” and “P” on the set of “MPY.”

Janus was part of the movie “My Perfect You” starring Gerald Anderson and Pia Wurtzbach.

“Inaatake na ako ng mga paid trolls nila G&J pero kahit kelan naman wala ako sinabi masama kay J. Sabihan niyo kasi yang pavictim niyong master na wag manipulahin yung mga tao sa paligid niya at pag away awayin para lang mapagtakpan yung milagro na ginawa nila ni P sa set ng MPY,” Janus said.

“Pinagtanggol pa naman namin lahat siya kay B. Muntikan pa tuloy masira ang pamilya ng OMC. Pa FO na eh. Buti naisalba pa. Nyeta ka. #aynapost,” he added.

Janus continued to throw shade at Gerald after the actor said in his interview that he wanted Bea to forgive her.

He posted on his Instagram account how to say sorry sincerely.

“Ayan ah ginawan na kita ng kodigo para di ka na nagmumukhang ewan," he said.

He also posted that Gerald's apology was not sincere.

"May bagong show ata kaya nagso-sorry kay B. Sa amin nila Direk at OMC team di ka magsosorry at pinag away away mo kami para lang pagtakpan yung kalokohan mo sa set? Bekenemen."



