Julia Montes starts training for 'Ang Probisyano'
Julia Montes and Coco Martin training for 'Ang Probinsyano'
Julia Montes starts training for 'Ang Probisyano'

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 14, 2021 - 2:51pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Julia Montes began her training for his role in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”



In a video released by Dreamscape Entertainment, Julia was seen doing high-intensity training with leading man Coco Martin.



Stunt coordinator Erwin Tagle revealed that Coco, who is also one of the directors of the series, specifically tapped him to prepare Julia for her action-packed scenes.



“Direk Coco really wanted to build a team that would be dedicated to Julia’s fight scenes. Even her camera shots, even her camera angles are approached differently. I combined Filipino martial arts, that’s our fight design for Julia. Although Direk Coco requested that I also inject some street and brawl fight styles,” said Erwin in a “TV Patrol” report.






Julia’s training videos have triggered various speculations as to what her character might be, while it remains to be seen whether she will become Cardo Dalisay’s friend or foe in the sixth year of the country’s longest-running action-drama series.



"FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," is showing on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel and Facebook page, iWantTFC, WeTV and iflix. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

