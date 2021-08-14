




































































 




   







   















Angel Locsin, Neil Arce share civil wedding details
Angel Locsin and her dad during her civil wedding with Neil Arce.
Nice Print Photo via Angel Locsin's Instagram account

                     

                        

                           
Angel Locsin, Neil Arce share civil wedding details

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 14, 2021 - 5:22pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Angel Locsin and Neil Arce shared to the public their recent civil wedding. 



In the couple’s YouTube channel, Angel and Neil shared wedding photos and video taken during the intimate ceremony attended by family members. 



At the start of the video, Angel said that they have no plans on doing this video but many of their fans were requesting them to share some details. 



“Hindi talaga namin siya naisama sa plano pero dahil ni-request niyo. Gumawa kami ng paraan para ma-share ang civil wedding,” Angel said. 






Neil also said that they chose to tie the knot in a civil ceremony after their prenuptial shoot in Finland was cancelled twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 



“Sabi namin, ‘parang ayaw talaga tayo mag-prenup shoot, pakasal na tayo,’” Neil said. 



According to Angel's sibling Ella Colmenares, she didn't believe that the wedding will push through until Angel asked her to prepare kikiams, fishballs, fries and milk teas for a simple garden reception. 



During the ceremony, Angel’s father Angelo Colmenares congratulated the newlywed couple as he requested a grandchild from them. 



“To Angel and Neil, congratulations. May you have... I wish you happiness throughout your lives but this could only be achieved if you take good care of each other day by day. And much more if you put Christ in the center of your lives,” Angelo said. 



“I am now 94 years old and I wish that Neil and Angel will soon give me a grandchild,” he added. 



Angel and Neil were supposed to get married last November 2020 but it postponed because of the pandemic. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

