Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo featured on New York Times Square billboard
Celebirty couple Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo were featured on a digital billboard in Times Square New York
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya couple Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo were the latest Filipino celebrities to be featured on a digital billboard in Times Square, New York City. 



In her Instagram account yesterday, Daniel’s mother Karla Estrada proudly shared the photo of the billboard. 



“I wish I'm in Times Square right now! At mag sisisigaw ako ng anak ko yan! Anak ko yan!!! Congratulations Kathniel and the entire team!” Karla wrote in the caption. 



Apart from Daniel and Kathryn, vlogger Mimiyuuuh and P-pop group SB19 were also featured on the Pepsi digital billboard. 



 










 



Recently, "Binibini" singer Zack Tabudlo was also featured on a billboard in Times Square for Spotify. 



Before Zack, Kapuso singer Julie Anne San Jose and actress-singer Nadine Lustre were also featured on a billboard in one of the busiest streets in the world. 



