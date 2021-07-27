




































































 




   







   















Who will be proclaimed as Miss Talent, Best Body at Miss World Philippines 2021?
Miss World Philippines 2021 candidates with MWP national director Arnold L. Vegafria (center)
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

                     

                        

                           
Who will be proclaimed as Miss Talent, Best Body at Miss World Philippines 2021?

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2021 - 12:09pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Miss World Philippines organization has rolled out all of its Fast Track challenges, including the talent presentation, and announced the Top 10 qualifiers who all have a chance to secure a spot in the semi-final round.



During the talent showcase at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila, all ten candidates displayed varying degrees of competence in the pieces they presented.



Lea Macapagal of Dinalupihan, Bataan did a showgirl dance routine with the aid of two male backup dancers.



Shaila Rebortera of Cebu did a reenactment of her city's street dance revelry of the annual Sinulog Festival in honor of the Santo Niño.



Emmanuelle Vera of Taguig City regaled the audience with her rendition of "Listen," a soundtrack from the motion picture musical "Dreamgirls."



Michelle Arceo of Quezon City essayed a classical reading of the aria "Think of Me" from Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical "Phantom of the Opera."



Sade Nicha of Muntinlupa City presented an interpretative dance in modern jazz to the tune of "Speechless."



Dannah Joy Tempra of Misamis Oriental executed a Muslim dance medley with the use of her malong and fans.



Shannen Manzano of Quezon City did a declamation piece on teenage pregnancy, extolling the negative effects of abortion from the perspective of a child who survived.



Danica Theresa Dilla of Iriga City entertained spectators with her baton twirling skills presented in a Dancesport maneuver.



Mara Ruiz of Bohol plucked the strings of her violin with a level of deftness and agility.



Esel Ponce of Iligan City gave the audience moments of breathtaking steps in her Muslim dance atop two bamboo poles. This piece was a staple in the 80s and 90s and was revived for the 21st century pageant fans.



A week prior to the talent show, Bench Body selected the top ten candidates who stood out in the Swimsuit preliminaries at Cove Manila. Aside from Dindi Pajares of Bataan, who was recently crowned as Miss Supranational Philippines 2021, the other nine delegates who shone in their swimwear pasarela for the Beach Body Challenge were Riana Pangindian (Bocaue, Bulacan), Asha Gutierrez (Taguig City), Tracy Maureen Perez (Cebu), Janelle Lewis (Angeles City, Pampanga), Michelle Arceo (Quezon City), Ganiel Krishnan (Kawit, Cavite), Sade Nicha (Muntinlupa City), Kathleen Paton (Aklan) and Emmanuelle Vera (Taguig City).



For Dindi's male counterpart to the Supranational finals, the Miss World Philippines organization appointed John Edgar Adajar of Laguna. The two-time mixed martial arts world champion reigned supreme in the years 2018 and 2019. This 6'5 good-looking URCC Welterweight World Champion will depart with Dindi on August 3 for Poland in time for their respective contest's pre-pageant activities.



Despite a short time of preparation for the international finals, things still look rosy for both Philippine representatives.



All fast track winners in the several challenges will be announced during the announcement of the first cut on August 8 at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila. Catch the Miss World Philippines 2021 crowning moment on its public broadcast over GMA-7's rainbow network at 10:30 p.m.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

