Marlo Mortel on ex-love team partner Janella Salvador

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actor Marlo Mortel revealed that he’s not a godparent of former love team partner Janella Salvador’s son.

During yesterday's virtual press conference for his new single “Bituin,” Marlo told Philstar.com that he and Janella have remained good friends.

“Unfortunately, hindi ako ninong,” he said.

“I can say na 'yung friendship namin ay the same. Hindi man kami nag-uusap o nagkikita madalas but when see each other… True friends naman no matter what, you’re going to be still friends,” he added.

With the release of “Bituin,” which he co-produced with PolyEast Records, Marlo said that he is now focused on singing over acting and hosting.

“What I can promise is I am going to keep on making music and write and produce songs,” Marlo said.

Marlo said that he wrote the song for his best friend who now lives in Vietnam.

“We have always found peace in nature. It's all about noticing that light amid the darkness. You know that feeling you get, when at the end of a busy day or when life throws a lot at you, you look up to the sky, and you'd feel better. Stars give hope and a sort of calmness to us human beings,” he said.

“With all the lessons I’ve learned in my life, I’ve incorporated it into this song and co-produced ‘Bituin.' Tinutukan ko ang kantang to -- from the arrangement to final mix, to music elements na ilalagay, to vocal technics. Lahat 'yun blood, sweat and tears and I believe that it’s gonna be worth it once you hear it kasi we’re gonna have ‘similar joy’ and it really comes from within.”

In April 2021, Marlo released his debut single “Mahina” under Polyeast Records. Despite the song title, Marlo gives listeners a source of strength through his single as an honest look at how most people navigated life during quarantine.

"We all went through a tough season of anxiety. But I learned that we could all rise above it if we help ourselves realize that we have the power over our minds. I want people to keep in mind that in times of weakness, that's when we gain our strength."