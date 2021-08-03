'Iâ€™m home!': Sharon Cuneta returns from US, asks for prayers

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sharon Cuneta has returned to the country after her two-month vacation in the US.

In her Instagram account, Sharon said she arrived in the country last August 1.

“Arrived back home in Manila very quietly at 4 something in the morning on August 1,” she wrote.

The “Megastar” said she’s now in 10-day quarantine before reuniting with her loved ones.

“Am now in my 10-day quarantine. Same building as our home, but in the other half where the hotel is. I cannot even see high up to our balcony where I wished yesterday that I would be able to even just see my babies and Kiko waving at me,” she said.

Sharon also revealed that she’s going through something and asked for prayers.

“Going through so much so please pray for me. Kahit talaga anong tino ng pamumuhay mo, magkakaroon ka pa rin ng problema. Pero mabait ang Panginoon and He has never let me down, and so I have lifted everything up to Him and I trust in Him completely. Lilipas din lahat ito!” she said.

She also said that she’s going back to work soon to promote her upcoming movie “Revirginized.”

“Itong nasa pictures na ito po ang sumalubong sa akin pagpasok ko sa hotel room ko pagdating ko from the airport! Pampasaya talaga ng puso. I’m home everyone! I’ve missed you all and am gonna get back to work soon. Excited na po ba kayo sa 'Revirginized?!!!' Ako super! August 6 na po! Love you all and God bless all of us!” she said.

