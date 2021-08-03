




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
'Iâ€™m home!': Sharon Cuneta returns from US, asks for prayers
Multi-awarded singer-actress Sharon Cuneta
Sharon Cuneta via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
'I’m home!': Sharon Cuneta returns from US, asks for prayers

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 3, 2021 - 6:23pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sharon Cuneta has returned to the country after her two-month vacation in the US. 



In her Instagram account, Sharon said she arrived in the country last August 1. 



“Arrived back home in Manila very quietly at 4 something in the morning on August 1,” she wrote.  



The “Megastar” said she’s now in 10-day quarantine before reuniting with her loved ones. 



 










 



“Am now in my 10-day quarantine. Same building as our home, but in the other half where the hotel is. I cannot even see high up to our balcony where I wished yesterday that I would be able to even just see my babies and Kiko waving at me,” she said. 



Sharon also revealed that she’s going through something and asked for prayers. 



“Going through so much so please pray for me. Kahit talaga anong tino ng pamumuhay mo, magkakaroon ka pa rin ng problema. Pero mabait ang Panginoon and He has never let me down, and so I have lifted everything up to Him and I trust in Him completely. Lilipas din lahat ito!” she said.  



She also said that she’s going back to work soon to promote her upcoming movie “Revirginized.” 



“Itong nasa pictures na ito po ang sumalubong sa akin pagpasok ko sa hotel room ko pagdating ko from the airport! Pampasaya talaga ng puso. I’m home everyone! I’ve missed you all and am gonna get back to work soon. Excited na po ba kayo sa 'Revirginized?!!!' Ako super! August 6 na po! Love you all and God bless all of us!” she said. 



RELATED: Sharon Cuneta reveals reason why she's in LA

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ACTRESS SHARON CUNETA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Hindi ako naghuhubad': Ivana Alawi answers netizen calling her a 'bold star'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Hindi ako naghuhubad': Ivana Alawi answers netizen calling her a 'bold star'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Actress and content creator Ivana Alawi answered a social media user calling her a “bold star".

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Ako ang nai-stress na magbayad': AJ Raval on gambler ex-boyfriend's debt
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Ako ang nai-stress na magbayad': AJ Raval on gambler ex-boyfriend's debt


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Actress AJ Raval revealed she had a boyfriend who had too much debt because of gambling which she had to ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Hindi naging kami': John Lloyd Cruz on relationship with Bea Alonzo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Hindi naging kami': John Lloyd Cruz on relationship with Bea Alonzo


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Actor John Lloyd Cruz revealed that he and long-time on-screen partner Bea Alonzo never played sweet music together.&nbs...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bela Padilla shares how she remained friends with ex-flame Neil Arce, Angel Locsin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bela Padilla shares how she remained friends with ex-flame Neil Arce, Angel Locsin


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Bela Padilla explained how she remained friends with ex-boyfriend Neil Arce and his fiancé Angel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What makes the hunky Marco blush?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What makes the hunky Marco blush?


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Marco Gumabao is one of showbiz’s most handsome actors. A six-foot-tall hunk with well-defined abs, this certified bachelor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Kisses Delavin tops Miss Universe PH headshot challenge, Maureen in 3rd
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kisses Delavin tops Miss Universe PH headshot challenge, Maureen in 3rd


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Kirsten Danielle "Kisses" Delavin topped the Miss Universe Philippines' headshot challenge, the first hurdle of the comp...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I never denied who I was': Raymond Gutierrez thanks supporters after coming out as gay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I never denied who I was': Raymond Gutierrez thanks supporters after coming out as gay


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
After coming out as gay, host-actor Raymond Gutierrez thanked his friends and family for giving him confidence to embrace...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alexa Ilacad to graduate from college with honors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alexa Ilacad to graduate from college with honors


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Alexa Ilacad is set to graduate from college. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Julius Naranjo, the man behind our golden girl Hidilyn Diaz
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Julius Naranjo, the man behind our golden girl Hidilyn Diaz


                              

                                                                  By Noel Ferrer |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Julius to Hidilyn: I am so proud of your achievements and everything you’ve accomplished. This journey has been long...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Joy Crookes wants new music to inspire people to be braver
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Joy Crookes wants new music to inspire people to be braver


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 22-year-old Brit-nominated Rising Star has been drawing comparisons to two iconic female singers, the late Amy Winehouse...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with