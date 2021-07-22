'Dream come true!': Julie Anne San Jose reacts to New York Times Square billboard

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Julie Anne San Jose is the latest Filipino celebrity to be featured in a billboard in Times Square, New York.

In Universal Records' official Facebook account, Julie Anne’s record label proudly posted the photo of the singer-actress featured in one of Times Square's digital billboards.

“Julie Anne San Jose makes it to New York’s Times Square billboard for Spotify!” the record label wrote.

The “Heartful Café” star also took to her Instagram account to thank Spotify for making her dreams come true.

“Oh I can’t believe itttttt. TIMES SQUARE, NEW YORK!? Big thank you SPOTIFY! This is a dream come true!” Julie Anne wrote.

"@gmanetwork, @universalrecordsph fam, friends and my loving supporters, we made it. Praise God,” she added.

Celebrities such as Gabbi Garcia, Lovi Poe, David Licauco, Kaye Abad, Rayver Cruz and Ai Ai delas Alas, among others, congratulated Julie Anne on her newest career milestone.

In her guesting for Philstar.com's Lifestyle and Entertainment show "Slam Book," Julie Anne shared what inspired her new single, "Free."

WATCH: Julie Anne San Jose shares trivia about her in 'Slam Book' interview

