Daniel Padilla confirms reunion series, movie with Kathryn Bernardo
Kapamilya love team Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla star in the music video of OPM band Ben&Ben titled "Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay" music video.
Screengrab from "Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay" music video

                     

                        

                           
Daniel Padilla confirms reunion series, movie with Kathryn Bernardo

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 30, 2021 - 1:08pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla confirmed that he and on- and off-screen partner Kathryn Bernardo will reunite in a series and a movie soon. 



In Boy Abunda’s “Purple Chair, Daniel said he and Kathryn have a meeting for a movie soon. 



“Serye muna kami. May meeting kami very soon for a movie,” he said. 



Daniel also said that their movie "After Forever," first announced in February 2020 directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina, was already cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.  









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Daniel Ford (@supremo_dp)








“The last movie na dapat gagawin namin ni Kathryn, hindi natuloy,” Daniel said. 



“Biglang nagka-pandemic, bawal nang bumiyahe. The story was based para talaga sa America. Kung hindi mo siya gagawin doon, hindi puwede,” he added. 



The couple’s last movie was the blockbuster “The Hows of Us” in 2018. 



Daniel is also set to star in the film “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” with Charo Santos-Concio and newcomer Rans Rifol.



With the international title “Whether the Weather is Fine” directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad, the film will make its world premiere as a competing entry at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland on August 4. It will then premiere in North America via the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9.



"I'm very excited because it's different from the movies that I make. Kasi, 'di ba, siyempre, galing kaming Star Cinema with the romcoms, the dramas," Padilla said. "Ito, ibang-iba 'yung atake ng film. Iba 'yung feel," Daniel said. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      KATHRYN BERNARDO-DANIEL PADILLA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
