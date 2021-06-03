




































































 




   







   















John Lloyd Cruz says he never stopped working during 4-year showbiz hiatus
John Lloyd Cruz (a.k.a. JLC) signs up with Willie Revillame’s WBR Productions, Inc. to appear in a TV special on GMA 7 come June 6.
Photo from JLC's Instagram

                     

                        

                           
                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 3, 2021 - 2:01pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Returning actor John Lloyd Cruz opened up on his four-year showbiz hiatus.



John Lloyd said he only quit on ABS-CBN but not on making films with director Lav Diaz. 



“Hindi kasi ako tumigil ng work kaya ko nasasabi. I’ve never stopped making films kasi kahit nag-quit ako sa ABS-CBN, hindi ako tumigil du'n. Si Lav Diaz kept giving me something to work on. I needed that. That helped a lot. Oo parang break from yung ‘showbiz’ yung nangyari, generally speaking. I don’t know what to call it. And ayoko nga siya tawagin na kahit ano eh because it will seem like a reduction of what actually transpired,” John Lloyd told Mega magazine.



The actor admitted that he behaved rather badly before stopping working for ABS-CBN that’s why he understands that there are people from the network that hesitated in working with him again. 



 










 



“Before I stopped working for ABS-CBN, before I quit my contract, naiintindihan ko eh, kasi I was behaving rather badly. Naiintindihan ko kung bakit parang ilag sila and even the people, you know, medyo alangan din, ‘di ba, mag-reach out sa’yo through text or through email or whatever. And mararamdaman mo na may konting hesitation and… so ayun, naiintindihan ko naman, naiintindihan ko,” he said. 



John Lloyd started his showbiz career as a 13-year-old dreamer and filed indefinite leave as a 33-year-old star. He, however, said that it’s not exhaustion as the reason behind his hiatus.



“Hindi siya pagod eh, it’s more of parang luminaw siya. Luminaw 'yung nasa harap mo and parang ganu'n lang — in a snap of a finger, nakita mo kung ano 'yung totoo… na parang ‘Wow.’ Parang nagising ka sa disilusyon, parang ganu'n. ‘Yun 'yung pinaka malapit kong — kung pa'no ko siya ma-de-describe. Kasi hindi siya tungkol sa isang araw na napagod na ako ayoko na mag- work. Parang as if I was betrayed by my own choices, because I didn’t know, I didn’t understand the whole process of my being there,” John Lloyd said. 



“Innate ‘yung desire to come back to what’s simple — to what’s natural. So number one is to set your environment. You have to choose your environment, what brings you healing. Parang all of a sudden it was easy to identify in this environment, parang ang gaan ng pakiramdam ko. In this environment, parang 'yung araw ko, it’s balanced ‘ di ba? You perspire, you get to exercise and hindi lang 'yun, parang pinapawisan ka doing something that you really like. For example, spending time in the garden, spending time in the mountains or sa tubig, isang malaking element din ‘yung tubig eh. It’s healing,” he added. 



 










 



The blockbuster actor also thanked his friends from showbiz who extended a helping hand during his hiatus.



“Definitely iikot lang ang mundo. Definitely ‘yun, magtutuloy-tuloy 'yung mga trabaho na naiwan and nagpapasalamat nga ako na may mga trabaho akong naiwan na ang nagtuloy ay 'yung iba na mga kaibigan rin naman natin sa ABS-CBN. Number one si Piolo (Pascual). ‘Di ba nakahanda agad sumaklolo? Tapos my other friends sila Vhong Navarro, sila Kuya Yani (Agbayani), sila Luis (Manzano), and definitely may hindi ako na-mention na pangalan na talagang umalalay at sumaklolo. Pero nevertheless, ‘yung pasasalamat mo sa kanila talagang abot-abot because ‘yun 'yung mga pagkakataon na hindi mo naman pinlano 'yun eh. Hindi mo naman inasahan na magkaka-ganun,” he said. 



John Lloyd is among Shopee Philippines brand ambassador Willie Revillame's special guests for the e-commerce platform's biggest TV show to date, 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale TV Special.



Filipinos can watch the fiesta themed-celebration, broadcast live from Araneta Coliseum, by tuning in to GMA-7 and Shopee Live on June 6, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Until July 7, users can also enjoy free shipping, daily P1 deals, up to 20% cashback and more at the e-commerce site's 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale. 



Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines, said: "We’re proud of all the milestones we’ve achieved in the first half of the year, and starting with this campaign, we look forward to reaching new ones. With our supersized 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale and TV Special, we aim to spread joy to Filipinos, cater to their needs, and remain a valued partner to our brands and sellers.”



Here are the other highlights of the Mid-Year Sale TV Special: 



    
	
  • Over P15 million worth of prizes: During the TV Special, viewers can catch three Shake sessions, where they can win either P300,000 and a Chery Tiggo 2; P500,000 and a Chery Tiggo 2; or a BMW X3. One winner can also claim the P1 million jackpot prize, plus a house and lot sponsored by Frontrow. Apart from cash prizes and giveaways, viewers can claim over P7 million worth of vouchers from the e-shopping site.
    • 
	
  • Appearances from local and international celebrities: K-Pop fans can tune in to the star-studded TV Special to watch Korea’s rising boy group, Treasure, as they perform hits such as “I Love You,” “MMM” and “My Treasure.” Viewers can also catch local celebrities such as Willie Revillame, who will also be hosting the show; Jennylyn Mercado; Rhian Ramos; Michele Gumabao; Glaiza de Castro; Mikael Daez; Mark Herras; Gloc-9; Sef Cadayona; Skusta Clee; Flow G; Mark Maglasang and finally, John Lloyd.
    • 
	
  • Big promotions from leading brands: Shoppers should stay tuned during the show to enjoy exclusive flash deals from go-to household, food and tech brands such as Huawei, Reckitt, GSK, Pampers, Domino's, Bonchon, Century, SC Johnson, OPPO, Potato Corner, Globe, Smart and Moonleaf.
    • 
	
  • The 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale, which runs until July 7, offers discounts up to 90% off on brands such as P&G Beauty, Olay, Nivea, Abbott, Equal, Maybelline, Akari Lighting, Del Monte, Mentos, Chupa Chups, Colgate-Palmolive, Havaianas, Unilever Beauty, OPPO, Vivo, Enfagrow, GSK, Deerma Official Store, Eufy, Soundcore, Tough Mama, INSPI, Shigetsu, Mikana, Organic Skin, Silver Kingdom, Lucky Silver, Crown Jewelry, Colourette, Revlon, Kleenfant, INSPI Kids, Organic, Crown, The SM Store, Ida Wallpaper, Nestle and Xiaomi.
    • 




During the e-commerce platform's media launch early this week, Revillame told the press that he recommended online shopping in the site to John Lloyd.



"Ang sabi ko sa kanya (John Lloyd), subukan mo 'to (online shopping), marami kang makikitang magaganda para sa anak mo dito," Willie said. — Reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo



RELATED: Andrea Torres honored to possibly pair with John Lloyd Cruz on GMA


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

