




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Arra San Agustin crosses over from drama to action
Arra is always on the lookout for new acting experiences. From playing Audrey in the drama series, Madrasta, the GMA Artist Center talent takes on Bella of Lolong, whom she describes as ‘(someone) who has a hidden agenda and is mysterious.’
STAR/ File

                     

                        

                           
Arra San Agustin crosses over from drama to action

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jerry Donato (The Philippine Star) - July 30, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
As a GMA homegrown artist, Arra San Agustin wishes herself “to evolve and be flexible.” This was recently shared by her in a virtual group interview with select media members.



Reading between the lines, Arra aspires to become a versatile performer, who has done comedy (in Bubble Gang), lifestyle hosting (Taste MNL) and acting (Encantadia, Madrasta and I Can See You: On My Way To You, to name a few).



Her inclusion in the upcoming action-adventure series Lolong, with Ruru Madrid in the title role, is a welcome addition to Arra’s diverse collection of TV works. She is one of the two leading ladies. The other is Shaira Diaz, Arra and Ruru’s co-star in I Can See You.



“I’m very excited. It’s a new set of family, a new show, a new character,” said Arra about her latest show, whose cast and crew were in a hotel quarantine at the time of the media call. It’s safe to say that the lock-in taping for Lolong has already begun. “It’s a new experience, mas marami po akong matutunan (din) dito, marami akong makakasamang beteranong actors (I’ll also be learning a lot from the show as I get to work with more veteran actors).”



From playing Audrey, who was “pinagsakluban siya nang langit at lupa (treated badly),” as Arra put it, plus her drama-laden TV guestings and small roles, she found her Lolong character a breather. “(This is) more on adventure. My character Bella has a hidden agenda. She’s also mysterious.” Prior to Lolong, Arra has also worked with Ruru in Encantadia and Wish Ko Lang.



Speaking of the action-adventure series, Arra may also consider Lolong as a springboard for a future “action-packed” career.



“I want to do action. I know that I am not yet fully equipped,” said she, who would “take more trainings” to meet the demands of playing a role in an action project.



As for her contract renewal as a Kapuso artist, Arra said: “It’s super satisfying and such a relief. At least, I still have work and they (the management people) still trust me. I feel honored and thankful.”



Looking back, Arra said she has grown a lot. “I started (doing showbiz) at 18… I couldn’t imagine (and believe) that six years have passed. Ang daming nangyari, (it was like a) rollercoaster (ride) of emotions actually.”



As she learned the ropes of the business, Arra encountered disappointments and frustrations, especially in the early years of her career. She was not spared from being criticized, let’s say, by a director for her lack of intensity in expressing her character in a scene. All this is part of the learning curve that showbiz newbies must face.



“Siyempre, kailangan mong pag-daanan yan, yang mga yan ay pampatibay ng loob mo (You need to go through those experiences to better prepare yourself and make you stronger). It’s an incredible journey,” said Arra.



Surpassing those challenges was all worth it for Arra, who has the trust of GMA Artist Center. Her first lead role was Audrey in Madrasta with Juancho Trivino as onscreen partner. As you know by now, it was followed up by her leading lady role Bella in Lolong.



“Pinagkatiwalaan po nila ako dun (with Madrasta) at ang sarap lang sa feeling,” said she. “Not everyone can have that same experience, hindi lahat ng (artista ay) magiging leading lady. I was able to get it, I was able to have it. I’m so proud and thankful.”



After her stint at StarStruck Season 6, Arra also shared that her first regular show was Bubble Gang. “Up to now, I’m still part of it… Para kang naglalaro sa trabaho. It’s fun working in that light setup.” She felt lucky to have that opportunity to cross over from the comedy show to drama series and back.



Getting busy in the new-normal is a blessing, knowing that work opportunities are few and far between for most artists. That’s why Arra will focus on work and family. Her love life will take a backseat for now.



“I would want (our taping for) Taste MNL to resume,” shared Arra of her other wishes hopefully to happen before the year ends, “nagkaroon kami ng pause because of the pandemic. (It was put on hold since the show would feature) food and restaurants. I would like to build up more my hosting. If given more opportunities and chances, I will grab them. Another thing is I would like to enhance my singing.”



However, there are two more things on Arra’s wish list: To work with Alden Richards, star of The World Between Us, and to play kontrabida in a TV series.



“Gusto kong lang maramdaman at malaman kung ano ba ang tumatakbo sa isip (niya), bakit ba (niya) ginagawa ito, bakit (siya) nananakit without holding back (I want to feel and know what it is like to be an antagonist and get into her psyche),” said she, “bakit (niya) nagagawang manakit, bakit (niya) nagagawang maging masama, saan nanggagaling yung mga hinanakit na yun (I also want to know what compels her to hurt others and where she is coming from).”



With that, Arra has the enthusiasm for a new acting or work experience to explore. Meantime, she is all eyes on Lolong.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GMA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hidilyn Diaz ready to take relationship to the next level with coach-boyfriend
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hidilyn Diaz ready to take relationship to the next level with coach-boyfriend


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz revealed that she's ready to take her relationship to the next level with coach and boyfriend...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Sana maayos pa nila': Cindy Miranda on Aljur Abrenica, Kylie Padilla split
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Sana maayos pa nila': Cindy Miranda on Aljur Abrenica, Kylie Padilla split


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Beauty queen-turned-actress Cindy Miranda reiterated that she’s not the reason of the breakup of celebrity couple Ajur...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Darna' to begin taping as Jane de Leon exits 'Ang Probinsyano'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Darna' to begin taping as Jane de Leon exits 'Ang Probinsyano'


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
What will happen now to "CarLia"? It's one of the questions of the fanbase of Cardo and Lia when news broke out that Jane...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'May kulang pa ba?': Chito Miranda, Neri Naig share cryptic post
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'May kulang pa ba?': Chito Miranda, Neri Naig share cryptic post


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Fans of celebrity couple Chito Miranda and Neri Naig were alarmed after the two posted cryptic posts on social media about...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bela Padilla shares how she remained friends with ex-flame Neil Arce, Angel Locsin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bela Padilla shares how she remained friends with ex-flame Neil Arce, Angel Locsin


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Bela Padilla explained how she remained friends with ex-boyfriend Neil Arce and his fiancé Angel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Anna Puno: Queen of Valentine Shows
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Anna Puno: Queen of Valentine Shows


                              

                                                                  By Ricky Lo |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
While other people get their “high” from something or something else (as the Beatles songs put it, I get high...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mark  Anthony  back from nightmare
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mark  Anthony  back from nightmare


                              

                                                                  By Ricky Lo |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
That one word sums up Mark Anthony Fernandez’s one year and three months first at the Police Station 6 in Angeles City...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Joe Mari worried about the future of OPM
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Joe Mari worried about the future of OPM


                              

                                                                  By Ricky Lo |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
The local music industry is in a sad state and Jose Mari Chan finds it alarming.           &nbs...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jake: Maine is just a friend; Breaking his silence, he says, &lsquo;I have no time for love&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jake: Maine is just a friend; Breaking his silence, he says, ‘I have no time for love’


                              

                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Very much single, not yet ready to mingle.


                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Were H.H. Holmes, the serial killer, and Jack the Ripper the same person?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Were H.H. Holmes, the serial killer, and Jack the Ripper the same person?


                              

                                                                  By Ricky Lo |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
For decades, not only police authorities but the public were baffled by the heinous crimes committed by Herman Mudgett, a.k.a....

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maricar ready for Sky
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maricar ready for Sky


                              

                                                                  By Ricky Lo |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
More than two years after her marriage to basketball player Don Allado hit the rocks, Maricar de Mesa is still clueless where...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with