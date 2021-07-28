Piolo Pascual shuts down network transfer rumors

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual shut down rumors that he is transferring to another network.

In his interview with Cinema One, Piolo said he will remain a Kapamilya.

“At the end of the day, I never left,” Piolo said.

“I’m a Kapamilya through and through, I don't have to reiterate that. I’ll be back home for sure, pagkatapos ng mga meetings for sure,” he added.

Piolo also said that he had a meeting with ABS-CBN president Carlo Katigbak.

“I spoke with my boss, si Sir Carlo, on the 4th of July, and we had a good talk. When the time I'm done with quarantine, may meeting kami,” he said.

Piolo’s recent virtual appearance on “ASAP Natin ‘To" trended online as he vowed to see his Kapamilyas soon.

Piolo was one of the actors who thanked viewers for continuously supporting the network, as the network marked the first anniversary of the House of Representatives' junking of ABS-CBN's franchise.

“Kapamilya, thank you for continuing to let us into your homes through all the different available platforms. As we face a lot of hardships and difficulties this last year, your support and your trust will always be an inspiration for us to continue to be in the service of the Filipino,” Piolo said.

“Maraming salamat po, I’ll see you soon,” he added.

