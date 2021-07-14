Piolo Pascual appears on 'ASAP Natin 'To,' goes viral for ABS-CBN comeback

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Piolo Pascual’s virtual appearance on “ASAP Natin ‘To" trended online as he vowed to see his Kapamilyas soon.

Piolo was one of the actors who thanked viewers for continuously supporting the network, as the network marked the first anniversary of the House of Representatives' junking of ABS-CBN's franchise.

“Kapamilya, thank you for continuing to let us into your homes through all the different available platforms. As we face a lot of hardships and difficulties this last year, your support and your trust will always be an inspiration for us to continue to be in the service of the Filipino,” Piolo said.

“Maraming salamat po, I’ll see you soon,” he added.

Social media users posted their excitement on Piolo's return to the network as well as in the Sunday noontime show.

Hindi talaga ako maka getover na kapamilya and nasa ASAP pa din si Piolo. Grabeeehhhh. Super saya ?????????#ASAPKapamilyaForever

NaisKo ERIK — Roselle (@chizykeyk) July 11, 2021

Piolo stopped appearing on “ASAP Natin ‘To” when he hosted the “Sunday Noontime Live” on TV5 with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Maja Salvador, among others.

