Add to Your List: August Netflix shows, movies Filipinos can look forward to
Stills from upcoming Netflix originals "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf," "The Chair" starring Sandra Oh and "Cooking with Paris."

                     

                        

                           
Add to Your List: August Netflix shows, movies Filipinos can look forward to

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kristofer Purnell (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2021 - 3:47pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Alexa, play "August" by Taylor Swift. It's a brand new month and Netflix is beginning to bring out even more hit movies and series in their catalog, a surefire way to enjoy while twisting in your bedsheets.



From Filipino favorites like MMFF 2016 winner Sunday Beauty Queens to brand new Korean dramas like D.P. and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Netflix's new line of material will have you preparing more popcorn than usual.



The ones to look out for



The highlight for Netflix this August is Joey King, Joel Courtney, and Jacob Elordi returning The Kissing Booth 3 where King's Elle is torn between two life-changing decisions.



Real-life Aquaman Jason Momoa ramps up his action resume with Sweet Girl, while TikTok star Addison Rae leads the cast in the gender-swapped remake of She's All That, He's All That.






Some Netflix original series to keep your eyes on include the thrilling Clickbait, hilarious The Chair starring Sandra Oh, and the second season of Mexican teen drama Control Z.



Animation is for everyone



Who said only kids could enjoy all things animated? Find the romantic in you in Vivo which is written, composed, and stars the one and only Lin-Manuel Miranda.



If you're a fan of The Witcher, you will surely be fascinated by origin story The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf with Theo James voicing Vesemir.






Other animations and anime coming to Netflix this August are the fifth season of Fast & Furious Spy Racers, The Loud House Movie, Shaman King and Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild.



Reality entertainment, for your entertainment



Marie Kondo extends her tidying tactics to people in Sparking Joy, which will come out as August ends—just in time for Christmas preparations.



Looking to improve their kitchen skills? You will have fine company watching socialite and businesswoman Paris Hilton in Cooking With Paris. But if you just want to sit back and see experts duke out their best desserts, add Bake Squad to your watchlist.






For those who want to enjoy some classic reality television, the fifth seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be available on Netflix this August.



 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

