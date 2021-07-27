ABS-CBN among top graduate employers in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Despite an embattled year, media conglomerate ABS-CBN is the third top graduate employer in the Philippines.

ABS-CBN is the highest ranked media and communications company in GradPhilippines’ Top 100 Graduate Employers 2021. It trails behind R&D and manufacturing giant Unilab and retail and consumer goods company Nestle Philippines.

The top 100 were named out of the 604 nominees. Other companies that landed in the top 10 are (in order after ABS-CBN): Canva Solutions Inc., BDO Unibank Inc., Shell Philippines, Globe Telecom, Bank of the Philippine Islands, Union Bank and Accenture in the Philippines.

The list is made in partnership with the Inquirer Group of Companies. It uses a methodology that weighs 50% student popularity and 50% program quality.

(Full list: https://gradphilippines.com/top-employers)

ABS-CBN is cited as a "fun and casual working environment with a 'family-oriented' vibe." Employees said it is a good training ground for those who want to work in the entertainment industry. On the other hand, long working hours incommensurate with the basic salary and issues on career growth due to promotions based on seniority are its "not-so-good bits".

GradPhilippines is under the Prosple network that runs 190 job board websites in the Asia Pacific region to help students get the best start to their careers. It used the same methodology behind Australia and New Zealand’s most prestigious graduate employer awards.