




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
ABS-CBN among top graduate employers in Philippines
ABS-CBN saw its net loss surge by 412 percent to P13.53 billion last year from P2.65 billion the previous year as revenues were cut by half.
The STAR/Boy Santos, File photo

                     

                        

                           
ABS-CBN among top graduate employers in Philippines

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2021 - 3:13pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Despite an embattled year, media conglomerate ABS-CBN is the third top graduate employer in the Philippines.



ABS-CBN is the highest ranked media and communications company in GradPhilippines’ Top 100 Graduate Employers 2021. It trails behind R&D and manufacturing giant Unilab and retail and consumer goods company Nestle Philippines.



The top 100 were named out of the 604 nominees. Other companies that landed in the top 10 are (in order after ABS-CBN): Canva Solutions Inc., BDO Unibank Inc., Shell Philippines, Globe Telecom, Bank of the Philippine Islands, Union Bank and Accenture in the Philippines.  



The list is made in partnership with the Inquirer Group of Companies. It uses a methodology that weighs 50% student popularity and 50% program quality.



(Full list: https://gradphilippines.com/top-employers)



ABS-CBN is cited as a "fun and casual working environment with a 'family-oriented' vibe." Employees said it is a good training ground for those who want to work in the entertainment industry. On the other hand, long working hours incommensurate with the basic salary and issues on career growth due to promotions based on seniority are its "not-so-good bits".



GradPhilippines is under the Prosple network that runs 190 job board websites in the Asia Pacific region to help students get the best start to their careers. It used the same methodology behind Australia and New Zealand’s most prestigious graduate employer awards.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ABS-CBN CORPORATION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yam Concepcion ties knot with businessman boyfriend
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yam Concepcion ties knot with businessman boyfriend


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Yam Concepcion tied the knot with businessman Miguel Cuunjieng in an intimate ceremony in New York Cit...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Floods of childhood
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Floods of childhood


                              

                                                                  By Juaniyo Arcellana |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Who knows when I first heard Wally Gonzalez’s guitar whose blues were like no other, must have been in high school when...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ashin of the North is the &lsquo;beginning of everything&rsquo; for Kingdom universe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ashin of the North is the ‘beginning of everything’ for Kingdom universe


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Kingdom: Ashin of the North unravels the origins of the zombie apocalypse in Netflix’s megahit Korean original series...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Direk Rory Quintos shares amazing life changes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Direk Rory Quintos shares amazing life changes


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
‘The bulk of my day is spent healing and studying. I haven’t watched tv for a year (since I left ABS-CBN). I don’t...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nerisa is a dream role for Cindy Miranda
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nerisa is a dream role for Cindy Miranda


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Playing the title role in the upcoming sexy drama Nerisa is a dream come true for Cindy Miranda.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Army reservist chosen to compete in Miss Supranational in Poland
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Army reservist chosen to compete in Miss Supranational in Poland


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dindi Pajares, one of three aspirants from the province of Bataan, was crowned Miss Supranational Philippines 2021 ahead of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alfred Vargas earns a master's degree in public administration
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alfred Vargas earns a master's degree in public administration


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Actor-politician Alfred Vargas graduated with a Master’s Degree in Public Administration at the University of the ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jose Mari Chan in search of Christmas artist
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jose Mari Chan in search of Christmas artist


                              

                                                                  By Baby A. Gil |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Is July too early to be thinking of Christmas? 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dennis plays lover and protector in Legal Wives
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dennis plays lover and protector in Legal Wives


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Dennis Trillo, who brings his A game as Maranaw royalty Ismael Makadatu in Legal Wives, on choosing a project: I also look...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alessandra De Rossi behind the lens
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alessandra De Rossi behind the lens


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Alessandra De Rossi had to multitask like crazy in her directorial debut My Amanda.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with