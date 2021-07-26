Direk Rory Quintos shares amazing life changes

For fans of Filipino movies and TV dramas, the name Rory Quintos is synonymous with hit movies like Anak, starring Vilma Santos and Claudine Barretto; Kailangan Kita, Aga Muhlach and Claudine; and teleseryes like The Legal Wife and Pangako Sa ‘Yo.

Just before the closure of ABS-CBN Corp. last year due to the denial of its franchise renewal, direk Rory was the head of International Training and Transition to Sound Stage Production. She had been in the showbiz industry for 36 years, 29 of which were spent at ABS-CBN as a director and creative consultant for film and television.

When we would see each other at ABS-CBN’s halls or production offices, we would always chat and catch up. It’s been more than a year since I saw and heard from direk Rory, so I was pleasantly surprised when she texted last week. Even more surprising was learning that she had relocated to the Cordillera Mountains because of a new calling.

Read our Q&A to learn more about the amazing changes in her life.

What made you decide to retire in the Cordillera Mountains?

“I have always loved the Cordillera Mountains. Since I was a kid, I had this yearning to live there. I also knew that one day, I would retire in a province. I have no province so I had no particular place to go.

“This time last year, my friend Angel Umali invited me to go up. Amidst the beautiful mountains is an ashram of energy healers. It“s called MDP Village (for Master Del Pe) and is located in this very simple town in Cervantes, Ilocos Sur. The moment I stepped there, I knew I was going to move there. I stayed for two weeks in July, went back to Manila in August to close my life, then left Sept. 1. My family and friends were quite stunned with such a sudden decision. Everything happened so fast.

“I now live a very simple life with a community of 16 other healers (foreigners and locals). We heal using energy medicine techniques. We have a global clientele. We help people be proactive in managing their health so that they don’t become victims to their diseases and disorders.

“I spent a year studying energy science, and recently graduated and got certified as an associate healer for depression and anxiety. This August, I will study for another specialization which is COVID-19, its comorbidities and side effects. I am now one of the healers of The World Institute of Incurable Diseases (WIID). We heal diseases and disorders like diabetes, cancer, heart disease, mental health issues, etc. There are 57 specializations. I am going for my second and have a long way to go.”

What do you do to keep yourself busy? What’s a typical day like?

“A typical day is: 5 a.m. for wake-up, quiet time and meditation; 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., exercise, plant in the mountains, chores and breakfast; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., heal, study, community work and dinner; 8 p.m., quiet time and meditation; and 9 p.m., bedtime.

“The bulk of my day is spent healing and studying. I haven“t watched TV for a year (since I left ABS). I don“t know anymore what’s going on in the industry. My friends just update me the few times I get to talk to them. It“s a completely different life from the one I had. Showbiz was so much fun, but now, I live in complete peace and serenity amidst the mountains. I have a stronger purpose in life, too.”

Any chance you’ll go back to directing?

“I have not closed my doors even if I am on a different path now. Maybe I will... one day. I just flow with life as I have learned that flowing leads you to the best things for you, which includes your highest purpose. If ever I direct again, it will be a totally different concept. One that is more aligned with who I am today.

“Actually, more than directing, I would rather go back as a content creator, creative consultant and life coach/mentor to the new breed of directors, writers, creatives and production people. I would like to impart the knowledge I have from almost four decades of experience. I also have a lot more to share now, after living in an ashram of energy healers for a year. There are so many beautiful concepts and stories. I would like to mentor and teach them on values, character building, life-balance, etc., and give them tools that will help them live their best life and achieve their highest purpose.”

Your thoughts on the current state of Philippine movies? Do you think people will flock to the theaters once the pandemic is over?

“We are in the midst of a transition. Transitions take time. I think the whole world will have to adjust and find new ways to adjust to this transition. Maybe by the time it’s over, everyone will be so used to watching from their devices that they will choose to stay home rather than go to the theater. Most people are sad and fearful about this transition. But it is what it is. This is the way the world evolves, and people evolve with the times.

“So I think our way of making movies will change, too. It will definitely never be the same as it was before. The new generation will create new ways of filmmaking. They will have new concepts, new devices, new tech equipment, etc., things that my generation would never think of. They will create the new world of film. So in the end, it’s all good.

“Lastly, may I say that I am confident and am very sure that only good things lie ahead. When this transition is over, we will have a whole new and better world. That is something to really look forward to. As a filmmaker and energy healer, it is my hope that we can use film and other forms of art to help raise our consciousness to a higher vibration. The sooner people are ‘awakened,’ the sooner this transition will end. What awaits us is a world and a life more wonderful than we can ever imagine.”