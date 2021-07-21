




































































 




   

   









LIST: Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Top 100 delegates, what's next?
Some of the familiar names that got into the list were "Asia's Next Top Model" winner Maureen Wroblewitz, Bb. Pilipinas Tourism 2012 Katrina Jayne Dimaranan, former Miss Mandaue Steffi Rose Aberasturi, Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2019 Leren Mae Bautista, actress Kirsten Danielle "Kisses" Delavin, as well as fan favorites Christiana Afia Yeboah, Janela Cuaton and Princess Singh.
LIST: Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Top 100 delegates, what's next?

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2021 - 7:07pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — After the extended deadline of application ended last July 15, the Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) team were busy screening the hopefuls, virtually through Zoom interviews, from July 16 through the 18th.



Last July 19, they announced, in batches of 10, the 100 lucky ladies who passed the screening.



Some of the familiar names that got into the list were "Asia's Next Top Model" winner Maureen Wroblewitz, Bb. Pilipinas Tourism 2012 Katrina Jayne Dimaranan, former Miss Mandaue Steffi Rose Aberasturi, Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2019 Leren Mae Bautista, actress Kirsten Danielle "Kisses" Delavin, as well as fan favorites Christiana Afia Yeboah, Janela Cuaton and Princess Singh.



The other hopefuls who made it to the list were:



- Daisy Batch

- Lourianne Dolera

- Hershey Gail Dacera

- Chiara Lim

- Lorlyn Joy Monroe

- Anor Sohad Zarifeh

- Gliyam Marianna Cundangan

- Zandra Mae Uy Diokno

- Patricia Go

- Christelle Abello

- Xyrille Caluya

- Bonne Ortega

- Isabelle Braza

- Krizzaleen Valencia

- Jan Louise Abejero

- Leonah Yosalina

- Farizzha Piro

- Isabelle delos Santos

- Joannie Lumbao

- Peach Ysabelle Resurreccion

 - Sierra Manasis

- Trisha Bless Hernandez

- Angela Nikki De Grano

- Alyssa Georgia Felix

- Roxanne Sarmiento

- Rousanne Marie Bernos

- Jamilla Van Gestel

- Victoria Vincent

- Jeremae Dela Rica

- Jamina Bulawan

- Charlene Jay Bailey

- Joyce Anne Garduque

- Jane Nicole Miñano

- Mary Fe Bello

- Megan Julia Digal

- Bernadine Nicolas

- Mystymyles Zaragoza

- Noelyn Rose Campos

- Kevyn Mateo

- Katrina Chavez

- Sharifah Malabanan

- Ericha Regalado

- Shyrla Nuñez

- Estephanie Delgado

- Maica Martinez

- Sheikha Calapatia

- Vanessa Marie Vuelban

- Jaymee Hana Padilla

- Bai Dela Cerna

- Francesca Palabrica

- Sherlyn Doloriel

- Angelin Summer Fernandez

- Rio Gabrielle Ocampo

- Monica Villanueva

- Beatrice Gomez

- Jasmine Umali

- Mirjan Hipolito

- Charissa Gonzales

- Vincy Vacalares

- Jessica Holz

- Khesha Ramachandran

- Gianne Asuncion

- Ramona Yamat

- Anne Margaret Panglay

- Joanna Rabe

- Pamela Framil

- Miriam Damoah

- Kamille Quiñola

- Camille Eisma

- Ingrid Santamaria

- Kristina Rodriguez

- Michele Angela Okal

- Jane Genobisa

- Gracelle Distura

- Maria Corazon Abalos

- Lea Reyes

- Simone Nadine Bornilla

- Chella Falconer

- Thea David

- Grace Vendiola

- Angelica Evora

- Jamaica Venturillo

- Marie Torres

- Julie Mae Villanueva

- Jedidah Korinihona

- Nepheline Dacuno

- Shane Pia

- Janella Ventura

- Samantha Abordo

- Cheri Angel Flejoles

- Lyza Somalio, and

- Charice Gutierrez



All the 100 aspirants will undergo a series of virtual challenges to test their readiness in wearing the crown, and its set of responsibilities. By the first week of August, the crop will have been cut to the Top 75 and on August 23, the Top 50 contenders will be revealed.



In all the elimination rounds, the cut will be determined by a panel of judges, as well as through fan votes on the MUP app.



The girls who will make it to the Top 50 will undergo a final interview. This final elimination process will.reveal who remains to be part of the Top 30 official delegates lineup.



 The announcement will be revealed on September 4 and, by then, the pre-pageant competitions will have been greenlighted until its culmination on coronation night.



This early, MUP is inviting fans and followers to purchase their season pass with the KTX streaming platform. Valued at P599, the pass allows access to the preliminary interview, swimwear and gown competitions, as well as the final show. The Miss Universe Philippines 2021 coronation night is slated on September 25. Stay tuned for more updates in the weeks and days leading to the final show.



RELATED: Analysis: Kisses Delavin's aces to win Miss Universe Philippines 2021


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
