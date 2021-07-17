




































































 




   

   









Miriam Quaimbao gives birth to second child at 45
Miriam Quiambao with husband Ardy Roberto and their newborn Ziki. 
Miriam Quiambao via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Miriam Quaimbao gives birth to second child at 45

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 17, 2021 - 1:40pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Former TV host and beauty queen Miriam Quiambao gave birth to her second child with husband Ardy Roberto.



In her Instagram account, Miriam posted a photo of her with Ardy and their newborn Ziki. 



“Good morning! Thank you for your prayers! We are delighted to announce that our miracle baby Ezekial Isaiah 'Ziki' Quiambao-Roberto was born at 37 weeks and 1 day on July 12, 2021 at 6:06pm weighting 7lbs 1oz with a length of 50cm and APGAR Score of 9/9!! Glory to God!” Miriam wrote. 



Miriam thanked the people who prayed and guided them throughout her pregnancy at the age of 45. 










“Thank you to all of you who prayed and journeyed with us this far. Do keep us in your prayers as we transition into the new season of our family life,” she said. 



“Indeed, God is good! Praise God who has provided, strengthens and sustained us thus far. His grace is sufficient and our dependence is on Him who has blessed us with another miracle! All praise and glory to God!” she added. 



Last January, Miriam revealed that she was pregnant as she described her second pregnancy as another miracle because of her age. 



"Another miracle ito 'di ba? Imagine, 45 years old na ako, 1 to 2 percent chances again of getting pregnant. Tapos ito, wala pang mga work ups, spontaneous pregnancy siya," she said.



