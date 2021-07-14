Tony Labrusca physical injuries case dismissed

MANILA, Philippines — The slight physical injuries case filed against Kapamilya actor Tony Labrusca was dismissed by the Makati prosecutor's office last Monday.

According to Makati Senior Assistant City Prosecutor Edmund Seña, the incident happened on January 16 but was only filed on June 4.

“However, the complaint was only filed before this Office on June 04, 2021, or after more than two months from the time of the incident. Considering that the complaint for slight physical injuries against respondent was only filed on June 04, 2021, or after more than two months from the date of its alleged commission, the crime is already extinguished by reason of prescription,” Seña said.

“Wherefore, premises considered, it is respectfully recommended that the complaint for slight physical injuries against Anthony Angel Jones Labrusca, Jr., a.k.a. ‘Tony Labrusca’ be dismissed on the ground of prescription,” it added.

Last month, Tony was charged with two counts of aggravated acts of lasciviousness and aggravated slight physical injuries. A woman filed the complaint before the City Prosecutor in Makati City.

The woman, who is a friend of businessman Drake Dustin Ibay, said Tony molested her twice. First, by intentionally flicking her top's spaghetti straps to expose her breast then pulling her to sit on the actor’s lap.

Apart from act of lasciviousness, Tony was also charged with slight physical injuries after he allegedly choked Drake’s brother when the brother tried helping him to go down the stairs for being too drunk that night.

