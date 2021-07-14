




































































 




   

   









'Awesome' but 'difficult': Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil on Binibining Pilipinas 2021 judging experience
BPCI via YouTube, screenshot

                     

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya on- and off-screen couple Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil were among the judges at the 57th edition of Binibining Pilipinas held in Araneta Coliseum last Sunday night to Monday morning.



Liza was picked by Quezon Province’s Patricia Babista while Enrique was picked by Oriental Mindoro’s Graciella Lehmann.  





Liza asked Patricia about fake news, bashing and rants on social media. 



“Fake news, bashing, rants and the like are abound on social media. Why do you think they should not be part of the new beautiful even if they encourage social interactions on this platform?” Liza asked. 



“Social media is such a beautiful technology that has given us but there is always limitations. So I hope that in social media, we will create a space where there is no hate,” Patricia answered.  



Enrique, meanwhile, asked Graciella about romantic relationships developed on social media. 



“What are your thoughts about romantic relationships which began and develop on social media during the pandemic?” Enrique asked.  



“To be completely honest, there is nothing wrong with love and relationships that comes from social media. Because as we all know, we have harnessed the power of social media and this is something that we should celebrate. Because love knows no time, love knows no place, even at social media, we can meet someone and we can be in love,” Graciella answered. 



Liza and Enrique were among the trending topics on Twitter while the pageant was happening. 



Other judges at the pageant were fashion designer Rajo Laurel, broadcaster Pinky Webb, Novotel general manager Maria Garcia, CEO Ever Bilena, beauty queen Kylie Verzosa and Tourism undersecretary Benito Bengzon, Jr.  



In separate Instagram posts following their judging stint, LizQuen shared their experience as judges.



"Had a blast judging all the beautiful candidates of @bbpilipinasofficial. Thank you for the opportunity. It was such a difficult task since they are all uniquely beautiful, confident and intelligent. Congratulations to everyone!" Liza wrote.



 










 



Enrique, meanwhile, said: "Had an awesome time last night you all are winners."



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Enrique Gil (@enriquegil17)








 



RELATED: FULL TEXT: Binibining Pilipinas 2021 Q&A segment


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

