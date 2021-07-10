Bb. Pilipinas allows candidates to answer in their language of convenience

MANILA, Philippines — In this year's edition of the Binibining Pilipinas competition, the organizers have allowed its candidates to answer the questions, during the final interview, in Taglish or their language of convenience.

This became clear when talk show host Boy Abunda, during the pageant's Primer show last June 7, asked the organizers if the contestants are now allowed to answer in Taglish - a combination of Tagalog and English. When he got an affirmative answer from the organizers, that's when he suggested to the girls that they could answer in their language of convenience, rather than stammer while attempting to answer in straight English.

Boy Abunda, then, gave pointers and advice on how the Binibinis should deliver their responses during the gruelling interview portion. He gave them a few fail-safe ways to sound confident and end strong in their arguments.

One of the many firsts in this year's search, aside from having all-female hosts and a swimsuit preliminary, the national pageant has evolved from its seemingly-lethargic state. And for a good reason!

This is particularly interesting because past editions always used English as lingua franca of the pageant, most especially in its many weekly screening sessions prior to the final shows. In fact, in 2014, when Pia Wurtzbach was asked by Sen. Sonny Angara with a question in Tagalog, she, as good manners and courtesy dictated, replied in the same language in which she was asked. Unfortunately, she lost the race that year.

Looking back, audiences of past editions would heckle or boo a contestant if she stammered, faltered, or gave portions of her answer in Tagalog. Let's take the particular example of dethroned Bb. Pilipinas World 2008 Jenina San Miguel, who, despite her difficulty in constructing a straight sentence in English, never used her native tongue to rescue her. She was even confident enough to tell host Paolo Bediones, "I don't feel any pressure right now!" And despite being laughed at, she won one of the major titles that time.

Whether this manner of replying becomes the norm in forthcoming editions, no one can tell for certain. Special circumstances often call for special measures, and this year qualifies as one. On the other hand, with the Miss Universe no longer a part of its bevy of titles, bringing the usual standards a notch lower may be viewed not only as practical but also essential.