Donnalyn Bartolome loses P1M from alleged swindler
Donnalyn Bartolome

                     

                        

                           
Donnalyn Bartolome loses P1M from alleged swindler

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - July 8, 2021 - 7:44pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Vlogger and singer Donnalyn Bartolome warned the public about giving their trust after she allegedly got swindled with P1 million by an acquaintance.



Bartolome posted the screenshots of their conversations on her Facebook fan page last July 6.



"Gandang birthday gift saakin. Utang na 1 Million, gone just like that. This guy is not the only one na nakautang saakin but he is using my name to fool people into lending him money kasi kung pinagkatiwalaan ka nga naman ni Donnalyn diba? I'm posting to say nagkamali ako. Wag kayo paloko," she wrote.



Donnalyn is turning 27 on July 9.



 






 



The screenshots showed details on how the acquiantance approached her. Their conversations were blurred and it did not imply gender. Donnalyn, however, identified in her caption that her borrower was a he.



The said borrower asked her if she could lend him P1 million for show money. He was planning to buy a car and he needed P6 to 8 million in his bank account. He even told her she can dictate her interest terms. He promised to return the money the next day.



"Kahit sinabi mo lagyan ng interest, walang interest parin pinahiram ko sa’yo because I don’t like taking advantage of people who needs help," Donnalyn wrote in one of the 23 screenshots she posted.



She also sent him a copy of the loan agreement between them to be signed by both parties and a witness.



 






 



Donnalyn asked if it was a prank and he replied he was serious. She initiated a video call to identify him as one of her acquaintances.



"Di tayo close, nagpapicture ka lang saakin 1 time. May mutual friends lang tayo that I trust kaya I video called you to confirm it’s you. Nakita ko sa mga post mo na di ka okay ngayon kaya I helped," she shared.



In one of their conversations, the guy even offered to be her driver for a day as a form of payment.



Donnalyn wrote on her caption of the accompanying screenshot: "Atsaka what do you mean? How does you being my driver for 1 day will benefit me? collab? No, I’m good."



In one of their conversations, Donnalyn found it weird that he sent her an unsigned loan agreement. She wondered if he was going to scam her. She said she was thankful that she checked the file attachment to see it unsigned.



She even gave him tips about finding a bank that could cater to his request of withdrawing P1 million.



Their conversation and the subsequent deposit of borrowed show money occured from June 28 to June 30.



On July 1, the borrower apologized for giving her a late update regarding his bank transactions. He promised to give her back her money on July 2.



On Tuesday, July 6, she received a long message that contained an explanation and an apology.



"Idol Donna, di na po kaya ng konsensya ko sobrang nahihiya ako at natatanggahan sa sarili ko idol (crying emoji). Gusto ko sana sabihin sayo yung totoo na naloko ako. (crying emoji). Natangay yung pera ko idol halos 4 million. Nasama yung pinaghiram mo sa akin idol. Sobrang sorry kaya di ako makapag-chat sayo ng update dahil sobrang nahihiya ako

sa nangyari. Sobrang nakakahiya natangay yung pera ko at naka-collateral yung sasakyan ko dahil sa pinasok ko," he said.



He said that if she would allow him, he'll give his monthly YouTube earnings to her, even give her his account.



The next screenshot was the conversations he sent her that contain his messages to other people whom he turned for help and whom he asked to pay her up.



He said he has P400,000 but Donnalyn did not see it deposited in her account.



Donnalyn said she's done with his explanations and called him out for touching the money which was supposedly only for show.



In the end, she posted a photo with the word "Trust" cut into two.



"To everyone I trusted, whether it's hundreds of thousands or millions pa yan -- the amount you lose is far worth more than all the money in the world and that is my trust. Pay up. Everyone who treats me with disrespect MINAMALAS. Don't lose your friend's trust," read the caption of the last photo in her July 6 post.



Her post the next day, July 7, reminded people not to break trust and pay their debts.



"I'm not playing, iisa isahin ko kayo mga sumira sa tiwala ko. You guys are lucky I don't want to use privileges like this cause I feel like mas may ibang case na nedd ng action. PAY UP," read part of her July 7 post.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

