




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Julia Montes, Coco Martin spotted bonding in Greenhills
Rumored celebrity couple Coco Martin and Julia Montes
Outdoors Club Greenhills via Facebook

                     

                        

                           
Julia Montes, Coco Martin spotted bonding in Greenhills

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 6, 2021 - 5:57pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya rumored couple Coco Martin and Julia Montes were spotted anew in public after their alleged Boracay trip recently. 



Outdoors Club Greenhills Facebook page posted a photo of the rumored couple in its official account. 



“Famous Filipino actor, Coco Martin and actress Julia Montes visited the Outdoors Club Greenhills today,” the brand wrote. 



“Thank you for choosing The Outdoors Club,” it added. 



 






 



Recently, Julia finally admitted that she’s in-love right now but refused to name her boyfriend for their privacy. 



“Yes. Hindi ko kasi siya sasabihing secret. We just chose this path kasi we both believe na ‘Ang atin, atin. Pumasok tayo sa trabahong ‘to na magulo. Huwag na nating paguluhin pati ‘yung atin,’” she said. 



Julia, who has been romantically linked with Coco Martin for several years now, said that it’s her and her boyfriend's personal choice not to publicize their relationship. 



“Personal choice namin ‘yun. And for us kasi talaga, naniniwala kami ‘pag ano kasing nandiyan, sisirain. ‘Pag hindi kayo, ‘pag magka-love team kayo, gustong maging kayo. ‘Pag kayo, pagsisirain kayo. So, might as well, “O, anong alam niyo?’ Okay, kung anong alam niyo, okay po.' ‘Yun na lang,” she explained.



RELATED: Julia Montes finally admits she's in love

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COCO MARTIN AT JULIA MONTES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Una siyang naging akin': Kiray Celis tells Ellen Adarna about Derek Ramsay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Una siyang naging akin': Kiray Celis tells Ellen Adarna about Derek Ramsay


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Derek has been engaged with Ellen since March, one month after admitting that they are dating.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Samantha Bernardo breaks silence over controversial Miss Grand International final Q&A answer                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Samantha Bernardo breaks silence over controversial Miss Grand International final Q&A answer


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
During her "Slam Book" interview, Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo told Philstar.com that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Angel Locsin offers home for Chito Miranda, family amid Taal eruption fears
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Angel Locsin offers home for Chito Miranda, family amid Taal eruption fears


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A consistent Angel through the years.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Georgina Wilson's sister Jess Wilson almost died after Palawan wedding
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Georgina Wilson's sister Jess Wilson almost died after Palawan wedding


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Model Jess Wilson revealed that she had a near-death experience after her wedding in Palawan. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Arjo Atayde&rsquo;s Bagman heading to Netflix
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Arjo Atayde’s Bagman heading to Netflix


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The socio-political thriller Bagman topbilled by Arjo Atayde is coming to Netflix this month.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: Possible Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidates&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: Possible Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidates 


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The unconfirmed list includes:

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SB19, Sanya Lopez, Andrea Brillantes named Top Celebrity at TikTok PH Awards 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SB19, Sanya Lopez, Andrea Brillantes named Top Celebrity at TikTok PH Awards 2021


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
TikTok Philippines' Twitter posted the announcement of P-pop group SB19's Top Celebrity award at its inaugural show last July...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lovi Poe silent on rumored ABS-CBN transfer
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lovi Poe silent on rumored ABS-CBN transfer


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Lovi Poe remained silent on the rumors that she’s transferring from GMA-7 to ABS-CBN. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Please broaden your mind': Sharon Cuneta on 'shocking' 'Revirginized' trailer, movie
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Please broaden your mind': Sharon Cuneta on 'shocking' 'Revirginized' trailer, movie


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta vowed that her role in the upcoming movie “Revirginized” was different from all...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paul Pablo: Emerging LGBTQIA+ artist to watch out for
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paul Pablo: Emerging LGBTQIA+ artist to watch out for


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
‘I also want to do songs that have a universal appeal and that promote the artistry of the Filipino LGBTQIA+ community…...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with