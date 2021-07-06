Julia Montes, Coco Martin spotted bonding in Greenhills

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya rumored couple Coco Martin and Julia Montes were spotted anew in public after their alleged Boracay trip recently.

Outdoors Club Greenhills Facebook page posted a photo of the rumored couple in its official account.

“Famous Filipino actor, Coco Martin and actress Julia Montes visited the Outdoors Club Greenhills today,” the brand wrote.

“Thank you for choosing The Outdoors Club,” it added.

Recently, Julia finally admitted that she’s in-love right now but refused to name her boyfriend for their privacy.

“Yes. Hindi ko kasi siya sasabihing secret. We just chose this path kasi we both believe na ‘Ang atin, atin. Pumasok tayo sa trabahong ‘to na magulo. Huwag na nating paguluhin pati ‘yung atin,’” she said.

Julia, who has been romantically linked with Coco Martin for several years now, said that it’s her and her boyfriend's personal choice not to publicize their relationship.

“Personal choice namin ‘yun. And for us kasi talaga, naniniwala kami ‘pag ano kasing nandiyan, sisirain. ‘Pag hindi kayo, ‘pag magka-love team kayo, gustong maging kayo. ‘Pag kayo, pagsisirain kayo. So, might as well, “O, anong alam niyo?’ Okay, kung anong alam niyo, okay po.' ‘Yun na lang,” she explained.

