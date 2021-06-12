'Still not ready to let go': Vickie Rushton disappointed with ending pageant journey

MANILA, Philippines — Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Vickie Rushton expressed her sadness as she closed the beauty pageant chapter of her life.

In her Instagram account, Vickie said she thought she will be okay but she found herself crying.

“As much as I don’t want to, I need to close this chapter in my life. I thought I was okay but today I realized that I might not be as ok as I thought I was,” Vickie said.

“It finally sunk in that I am no longer part of it. Today, I found myself crying because I am still not ready to let go of this dream but I know I have to and I know God has better plans,” she added.

Vickie was an official candidate of Binibining Pilipinas 2020 but the pandemic forced the organization to postpone the event. Vickie, however, turned 29 last May making her ineligible to join international pageants which has an age requirement of 18 to 28 years old.

“I never imagined this journey would end this way but maybe it’s time to dream a new dream,” she said.

Vickie finished the 2019 Binibining Pilipinas in the Top 15 and fell short on winning the Binibining Pilipinas 2018, bagging the first runner-up.