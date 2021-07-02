




































































 




   

   









Maris Racal ventures into pop, thanks to Rico Blanco
Maris has released the pop song Ate Sandali under Balcony Entertainment, the music label of her rocker boyfriend Rico Blanco.
Maris Racal has made the “bold” move from the acoustic genre to pop territory with the release of her latest single Ate Sandali under Balcony Entertainment, the music label of her rocker boyfriend Rico Blanco.



Maris looked back at how Ate Sandali, a song she wrote when she was younger, served as a note to herself and to her ate while dealing with their respective heartbreaks.



“I literally wrote it during a time when both my sister and I were heartbroken, so it’s definitely one of those songs that I hope can also spread the message to all women out there,” said Maris during a recent virtual presscon.



She added that the pop track is sort of an encouragement for the “marurupok” girls to leave a toxic relationship behind.



“It’s not about hating men. Reminder lang siya sa mga babae na they’re beautiful and they can end a relationship. Para ’to sa mga girls na marurupok. At the time, ‘yun talaga ‘yung description ko sa akin at sa ate ko. Pinapalakas ko ‘yung loob nila sa song na ’to,” she said.



Released on June 23, Ate Sandali was accompanied by a colorful music video showcasing the Davaoeña in modern Filipiniana costumes while singing, grooving and rapping to the “infectious power-pop ditty” that also featured Bisaya words.



Ate Sandali was initially set aside because when she first wrote it, she was more into the acoustic sound.



But then came the pandemic, which allowed her to revisit the song from her notebook.



“One of the few things that saved me was K-pop, Lady Gaga, music of Ariana Grande, the music videos, parang nadadala ako sa ibang mundo,” shared Maris, relating how her music idols inspired her to work on a similar genre during the lockdown.



Aside from music inspos, it was Rico, the CEO of label Balcony Entertainment, who pushed her to try her hand at pop music.



“For this single, ‘yung pinaka-contribution niya talaga is the production, the instruments, the perfect sound for this song.



“When I said I wanna release this, sinabi niya na, ‘Go! Ano ka ba, matagal ko nang gustong mag-pop ka,’” Maris recalled Rico telling her.



“Siya ang nag-push sa akin to try it. I did try naman and it sounded really great. It’s something hindi ko in-expect na maglabas ako,” she added.



Maris considers Ate Sandali a “very special” project since prior to becoming Rico’s special someone, she has been a vocal fan of his and has always wanted to work with him.



“Siguro I can say that it’s very special kasi my younger self, 17 years old, would thank me kasi, matagal ko nang gustong makatrabaho si Rico.



“And now it came true. And also, ito iyong mga songs ko na matagal ko nang gustong i-release. (So) I can say that it’s very special.”



Rico, on the other hand, was all praises for Maris, revealing that he was “blown away” with her entire collection of original compositions both on guitar and piano.



“After the first time we met and worked together on a song, Maris asked me my opinion of her songs, so she literally got a guitar and sang me her songs on-the-spot, and I was surprised that there were a LOT. So naturally, I wondered why she never had a proper music career,” said Rico in a media statement.



“With Maris’ new single Ate Sandali, it’s definitely her own take on current music but in a way that is respectful – especially to the foundation of all great pop music from the past (from classic artists).



“Pop music is an art, and there’s definitely a right way to do it, and we hear it with Maris’ songs. It’s very exciting for us,” he added.



Rico first collaborated with Maris for the former’s single Abot Langit in 2019, and later produced her other tracks Not For Me and Kahit Na Anong Sablay in 2020.



Maris and Rico earlier created a buzz following the ex-Pinoy Big Brother housemate’s sweet birthday greeting for the latter in March, which sparked romance rumors between them.









Last May, Maris confirmed her relationship with Rico who’s twice older than her. But the two are totally fine with their 25-year age difference, with Maris saying that “it’s really a normal relationship.”



“In their world, people may have opinions about the age gap and relationships, but regarding the issue of age, we’re okay, ‘di kasi kami naba-bother,” she said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

