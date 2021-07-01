




































































 




   







   















Georgina Wilson's sister Jess Wilson almost died after Palawan wedding
Model Jess Wilson 
Jess Wilson via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Georgina Wilson's sister Jess Wilson almost died after Palawan wedding

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 1, 2021 - 1:51pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Model Jess Wilson revealed that she had a near-death experience after her wedding in Palawan. 



In her Instagram account, the sister of Georgina Wilson posted on her IG story that she and her friends were on the sea watching the sunset when she was hit by a stonefish. 



Stonefish is considered as the most venomous fish and is very dangerous to humans.



“This is the photo, the very second, I got stung by a stonefish. Google what a stonefish is and you'll maybe feel the 1% amount of fear and anxiety I had been in," she wrote. 



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by JESS ???? (@jesswilson)








 



"We walked down to the water to take some photos of the sky, not knowing this was going to be a moment that would change me forever. I asked my friend to take my photo by the water. Another friend went first, took her photo and came back out. I then went to take mine and in a few seconds felt this immense sharp sting to my foot," she added.



Jess said that she never felt such pain in her life. 



"I could only describe it as the pain when you burn yourself, that sting that won't go away, it's that, for hours, 10x," Jess shared.



"They say stonefish are one of the most deadly animals in the world, right before the great white shark. I knew the very second it scraped my toe it was that because of the unusual pain. It's meant to kill in seconds," she added.



Jess thought she would die at that moment but said she’s thankful for her second life. 



"I thought that was it for me," she said. 



"Can't make sense how this happened to me, on this particular weekend in this way, but I'm so thankful to be alive and feel like I've had a second chance. Never take life for granted."

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

