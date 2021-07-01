Britney Spears' plea to remove dad from conservatorship denied anew

MANILA, Philippines — International pop star Britney Spears’ request to remove her father Jamie from conservatorship has been denied anew.

A judge denied the pop star’s months-old request based on new court documents filed by the Los Angeles Superior Court.

“The conservator’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice,” the court documents stated.

In November 2020, Britney’s lawyer Samuel Ingham III filed the request to remove her father, stating that his client was “afraid of her father” and would refuse to perform again if her father continued to be in charge of her career.

Last week, Britney gave her 24-minute testimony for the first time as she addressed the court in her 13-year conservatorship. According to her, the current conditions of her conservatorship included that her IUD should not be removed.

“I cried on the phone for an hour and he loved every minute of it. The control he had over someone as powerful as me — he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%. He loved it,” she said.

“I just want my life back. And it’s been 13 years. And it’s enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money. And it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested,” she added.

“I feel ganged up on, bullied, left out and alone. And I'm tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does, by having a child, a family, any of those things and more so," Britney said in her closing remarks.

RELATED: 'My heart goes out to Britney': Christina Aguilera supports Britney Spears over conservatorship issue

'Traumatized' Britney Spears urges judge to end guardianship

