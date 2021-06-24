




































































 




   







   















Celebrities pay respect to former President Aquino
Former President Noynoy Aquino is seen in this December 2015 file photo.
Celebrities pay respect to former President Aquino

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 24, 2021 - 1:44pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities paid their respect to former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III who died Thursday. 



Kapamilya and Kapuso celebrities such as Liza Soberano, Jake Ejercito, Pokwang, Bianca Gonzalez, Alex Gonzaga, Jim Paredes, Agot Isidro, Christian Bautista, to name a few took to social media to mourn the death of the former chief executive. 



Aquino, the son of democracy icons Ninoy and Cory Aquino, was rushed to the Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City earlier where he also passed away.



