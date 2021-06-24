Celebrities pay respect to former President Aquino

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities paid their respect to former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III who died Thursday.

Kapamilya and Kapuso celebrities such as Liza Soberano, Jake Ejercito, Pokwang, Bianca Gonzalez, Alex Gonzaga, Jim Paredes, Agot Isidro, Christian Bautista, to name a few took to social media to mourn the death of the former chief executive.

Aquino, the son of democracy icons Ninoy and Cory Aquino, was rushed to the Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City earlier where he also passed away.

Below are the celebrities' tribute for the former chief executive.

Rest in peace PNoy ???????????? — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) June 24, 2021

Sad, sad morning ???? — Agot Isidro (@agot_isidro) June 24, 2021

Such a sad day. Rest in peace, former President Noynoy Aquino. Thank you for your service and love for our country. My sincerest condolences to the loved ones he leaves behind. ???????????????? — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) June 24, 2021

Thank you for your service to the nation, Mr. President. May history judge you kindly and may you revel in the presence of your heroic parents. RIP, PNoy ???????? — Jake Ejercito (@unoemilio) June 24, 2021

Nakakasad mga balita..

Rest in peace PNOY ???????? — Alex Gonzaga-Morada (@Mscathygonzaga) June 24, 2021

Paalam po at maraming salamat ???????? Rest in Peace former President Benigno “Noynoy Aquino ???????? https://t.co/jXvlgswO6Y — marietta subong (@pokwang27) June 24, 2021

Rest in peace Sir Pnoy. Praying for the family. — Christian Bautista (@xtianbautista) June 24, 2021