Netflix releases 2nd 'Kingdom: Ashin of the North' teaser

MANILA, Philippines — There's more of Jun Ji-hyun in the latest teaser trailer for the special episode "Kingdom: Ashin of the North."

The short clip provides a glimpse of how Ashin came across the resurrection plant and how it triggered the zombie apocalypse of fictional Joseon in Netflix's hit historical zombie series "Kingdom."

The new teaser starts out with a scene of a tiger attacking people deep in the forest. Following that, young Ashin (Kim Si-a) tells her father about discovering information regarding a strange plant that can bring a dead person back to life.

Concerned about Ashin, her father warns her against searching for it. But Ashin is set on finding the resurrection plant, hoping it could do something about her mother's serious illness. She returns to the forest and the transition from a young Ashin (Kim) to the grown-up Ashin (Jun), giving a glimpse of a hardened character who is set to fulfill her mission.

The clip ends with Ashin voicing her wish for “them to shed tears of blood,” which foreshadows the events that will unfold in the special episode.

"Kingdom: Ashin of the North" premieres on July 23 on Netflix. — Video from Netflix Philippines via YouTube