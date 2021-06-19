Filipino-dubbed 'I Told Sunset About You' now streaming

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino-dubbed of Thai coming-of-age romantic drama series “I Told Sunset About You" is now streaming on POPTV.

The series, produced by Nadao Bangkok and Line TV, tells the story of estranged childhood best friends Teh and Oh-aew who cross paths after a long time in their hometown in Phuket as they both prepare for the admissions exam to the same university.

POPTV COO Jackeline Chua said in a statement that Filipinos can surely connects to the series especially for Boys Love genre fans in the country.

“ITSAY is a well done series that Filipinos can surely connect with. We are excited to partner with LINE TV and offer this especially for the Pinoy BL fans out there. In POPTV, our content selection is highly data-driven. We do active social listening, we follow the trends, and even touch base with different audience groups in order for us to really understand what our market wants,” Chua said.

Global fans, who unanimously dubbed it as one of the best BL series of 2020, warmly received this five-episode drama for its heart wrenching storyline, captivating cinematography, and moving performances by breakout lead actors Billkin Putthipong and PP Krit.

POPTV subscriptions can be purchased via load deduction through SMART or Google Pay; or may be transacted via credit/debit card or GCash app. It is also available on Shopee, Lazada, all branches of M Lhuillier and RD Pawnshops nationwide, and in sari-sari stores in key cities in Luzon.